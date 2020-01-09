NASA's Iconic Lunar Rover Was Almost an Electric Dirt Bike

NASA's Apollo program is most famously known for landing a team of the world's finest astronauts on the moon in 1969. As the program matured and NASA wanted to explore more of the moon's surface, it needed a method capable of transporting astronauts across the bright white rock in the sky—a vehicle which was almost this rad electric dirt bike. Can you imagine the likes of Neil Armstrong or Buzz Aldrin cruising around the moon's powdery surface on a lunar bicycle? NASA could, or at least a few of its astronauts embarking on missions during the last few years of the Apollo program, as highlighted in a recent tweet from NASA's History Office.

NASA

In the mid-1960s, NASA began working with some of the biggest names in the industry to engineer a solution that would be able to carry astronauts across the surface of the moon faster than walking. It called in the help of Boeing, General Motors, Grumman, Lockheed, and others to figure out the best way to do just that, and one proposed solution was a compact, battery-powered scooter. While not much official information has been published about this experiment, a few details can be scavenged from the time capsule that is the May 1972 issue of American Motorcycle Association News. According to the AMA, the concept used a five-eighths horsepower electric motor coupled to a 30 amp-hour battery, a combination that allowed the 90-pound contraption to reach speeds of up to seven miles per hour.

NASA