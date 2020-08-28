Japan's New 'Lunar Cruiser' Moon Rover Is Named After the Toyota Land Cruiser

Last year, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which is basically Japanese NASA, and Toyota announced that they would co-develop a manned, pressurized vehicle for exploring the moon using the power of hydrogen fuel cells. However, the vehicle went without a name until Friday morning, when the pair invoked the legacy of Toyota's famously rugged Land Cruiser by christening their moon-mobile the Lunar Cruiser.

Seen by the multi-industrial group "Team Japan" as "the starting point of a vision of a future lunar surface-based society," the Lunar Cruiser is how JAXA plans to explore the moon's north and south poles. As mentioned above, propulsion will come primarily from hydrogen fuel cells, though some energy will be gleaned from solar rays, which have no atmosphere to penetrate and are thus more intense on the surface of the moon.