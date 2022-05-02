Save $100 on Cardo Freecom 4 Plus and More Unmissable Amazon Deals
Beat the Monday blues with the best automotive deals from across the web.
If you're anything like us, you've been getting into the full swing of spring. We've been hitting the roads and shaking off the cobwebs, but this brings its own issues. Problems that we didn't need to deal with through the winter are now becoming more apparent, and it's time to solve them. The Drive paid special attention to products that'll help you solve the problems that spring up at this time of year. There's also a healthy selection of power tools on sale. So, if there's any concern that's been niggling away while you ride or drive, pay close attention.
A mechanic's tool kit is the ultimate old-school problem solver, and the more tools there are in the kit, the more problems that get solved. You can get the Craftsman Mechanics Tool Kit (216 piece) with Three-Drawer Box for just $119 at Amazon, saving you $90. This is a huge tool kit from one of the biggest names in the game and it's sure to get you out of a jam or two for years to come.
It pleases this writer personally to see hoards of bikers take to the twisties this time of year, but if you can't communicate while you're on a spin, you can run into trouble. Pick up the Cardo Freecom 4 Plus Bluetooth Communication System for just $149 at Amazon, saving you $100.95. This device could be a lifesaver if you have mechanical trouble and you're at the back of the pack. It could also enhance your riding experience by enabling you to chat with friends.
We have the ultimate problem solver when it comes to the annoying engine warning light you see when the duct tape falls off. And, no, it's not more duct tape. The Foxwell Car OBD2 Scanner is on sale for just $144.49 at Amazon, saving you $35.50. So, if a few more lights than usual are lit up your dashboard, or you want to work out what those error codes mean and fix them, this is the tool for you.
Earn a $50 Coupon with Any Purchase of More Than $300 at RevZilla
Oxford Super Leggings 2.0 for $100 at RevZilla
Roland Sands Clash Jacket for $520 at RevZilla
Icon Airform Rubatone Helmet for $139 at RevZilla
Forma Swift Dry Shoes for $134 at RevZilla
Noco Boost Sport GB20 Lithium Jump Starter for $67.96 at Amazon
Noco Boost X GBX75 Lithium Jump Starter for $212.46 at Amazon
Up to 20 Percent off Husky Liners Truck Accessories at Amazon
Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set for $8.41 at Amazon
Cardo Packtalk Slim Motorcycle Bluetooth Communication System Headset for $211.28 at Amazon
HME Products Camo Ratchet Straps for $8.24 at Amazon
Blackline by Arcan 3.5-Ton Low-Profile Professional Service Floor Jack for $229.99 at Northern Tool
Craftsman 20-Volt Cordless Oscillating Multitool Kit (Battery and Charger) for $79 at Ace Hardware
Ridgid Four-Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum with Detachable Blower, Fine Dust Filter, Hose, and Accessories for $99 at Home Depot
Milwaukee 18-Volt Quarter-Inch Cordless Brushless Impact Driver Kit (Battery and Charger) for $99 at Ace Hardware
Milwaukee 12-Volt Half-Inch Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill Kit (Battery and Charger) for $99 at Ace Hardware
Milwaukee 12-Volt Quarter-Inch Cordless Brushless Impact Driver Kit (Battery and Charger) for $99 at Ace Hardware
Knipex 7-1/4-Inch Cobra Slip Joint Pliers for $28.55 at Amazon
Ryobi QuickTurn Lithium-Ion Cordless Quarter-Inch Hex Screwdriver Kit for $24.97 at Home Depot
Delkin Devices Fat Gecko Camera Mount for $49.95 at Amazon
Panasonic Lumix DC-G95 Mirrorless with 12-60mm OIS Lens With Accessory Bundle for $697.99 at Adorama
50 Percent off Select Toys and Games at Target
May the 4th Be With You Sale at GameStop
Lego Technic Formula E Porsche 99X Electric for $39.99 at Amazon
Kidkraft Castlewood Wooden Play Set for $899 at Walmart
Thrustmaster T.Flight Joystick 4 for PS4 and PC for $49.99 at Amazon
Thrustmaster Rudder (PS4, Xbox One and PC) Bundle for $226.97 at Amazon
Roccat Magma Keyboard and Burst Pro Mouse Bundle for $89.98 at Amazon
Battlefield 2042, Xbox Series X Electronic Arts for $29.48 at Amazon
The Crew 2 Gold Edition, Xbox One Ubisoft for $27.99 at Amazon
Kershaw Airlock OD Green SMKW Knife for $22.99 at SMKW
Kershaw Swerve Assisted Opening Knife for $17.99 at BladeHQ
CRKT Offbeat II Manual Folding Knife for $21.95 at BladeHQ
Boker Plus Mini Tech Tool Joint Knife for $19.99 at BladeHQ
Mongoose Grit Adventure Road Bike, 14 speed for $378.00 at Walmart
Onn FHD Streaming Device for $14.88 at Walmart
Insignia 42-Inch Class F20 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV for $209.99 at Best Buy
Perlesmith Universal TV Stand for 37- to 55-Inch LCD LED TVs for $14.89 at Walmart
TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $79.99 at Amazon
Jensen Under-Cabinet Bluetooth Music System with Alexa Far Field for $52.08 at Amazon
J.R.R. Tolkien Four-Book Boxed Set for $14.74 at Amazon
The Hobbit And The Lord of The Rings Deluxe Pocket Boxed Set for $27.91 at Amazon
BackBeat Pro 5100 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99 at Amazon
Plantronics BackBeat Wireless Headphones for $19.99 at Amazon
Woods Outdoor Extension Cord, 2 Feet for $6.68 at Amazon
Gooloo Portable Power Station Backup Lithium Battery AC Outlet Outdoor Solar Generator Power Supply for CPAP for $139.99 at Amazon (Clip digital coupon)
