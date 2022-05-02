Save $100 on Cardo Freecom 4 Plus and More Unmissable Amazon Deals

If you're anything like us, you've been getting into the full swing of spring. We've been hitting the roads and shaking off the cobwebs, but this brings its own issues. Problems that we didn't need to deal with through the winter are now becoming more apparent, and it's time to solve them. The Drive paid special attention to products that'll help you solve the problems that spring up at this time of year. There's also a healthy selection of power tools on sale. So, if there's any concern that's been niggling away while you ride or drive, pay close attention.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Craftsman Mechanics Tool Kit (216 piece) with Three-Drawer Box

A mechanic's tool kit is the ultimate old-school problem solver, and the more tools there are in the kit, the more problems that get solved. You can get the Craftsman Mechanics Tool Kit (216 piece) with Three-Drawer Box for just $119 at Amazon, saving you $90. This is a huge tool kit from one of the biggest names in the game and it's sure to get you out of a jam or two for years to come.

Cardo Freecom 4 Plus Bluetooth Communication System

It pleases this writer personally to see hoards of bikers take to the twisties this time of year, but if you can't communicate while you're on a spin, you can run into trouble. Pick up the Cardo Freecom 4 Plus Bluetooth Communication System for just $149 at Amazon, saving you $100.95. This device could be a lifesaver if you have mechanical trouble and you're at the back of the pack. It could also enhance your riding experience by enabling you to chat with friends.

Foxwell Car OBD2 Scanner

We have the ultimate problem solver when it comes to the annoying engine warning light you see when the duct tape falls off. And, no, it's not more duct tape. The Foxwell Car OBD2 Scanner is on sale for just $144.49 at Amazon, saving you $35.50. So, if a few more lights than usual are lit up your dashboard, or you want to work out what those error codes mean and fix them, this is the tool for you.

Now that you've seen all the major problem solvers, feast your eyes on the rest of the deals from across the web:

