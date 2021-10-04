This Tiny Mold Lets You Cast BBS Wheels From Chocolate

Even though we don't have a price for the wheel mold, we do know the wheel design came from BBS itself, and you'll need 40 grams of chocolate—about an ounce and a half—to fill it. Really, it would be much easier to 3D print such a mold using one of those fancy printers that use liquid resin and ultraviolet light to create solid parts. It would probably be cheaper, too. I'm not sure if the resin is food-safe, but hey, gotta find out somehow.

4Design is considering holding demonstrations of the mold(s) at the Factory Art Museum in Takaoka City, Toyama Prefecture. However, these experiences may be limited to members of the BBS Wheel Owner's Club, so if you don't own a set of BBS wheels but want a tiny chocolate set, you might have to shell out a few bucks before that happens.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com