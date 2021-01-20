Incredible 3D-Printed Titanium Brake Pedals Weigh Just Six Ounces Thanks to Wild Spiderweb Design

EOS, a manufacturer of "Selective Laser Sintering" 3D-printers, is one of the companies spearheading this effort. As a tech demo, it challenged its employees to utilize the latest in topology optimization and SLS printing technology to not only lighten a racing brake pedal but make it stiffer as well. The result of all of this work is one of the strangest-looking automotive components we've ever seen, a computer-optimized web of titanium that weighs just 178 grams, or roughly 6.2 ounces.

Saving weight is a key part of performance and efficiency for any vehicle, and competitors in racing series like Formula 1 go to great lengths to shave every gram off their car designs. Carbon fiber is all the rage, even making it into some structural parts of regular cars like the BMW i3, but one technology really coming into its own recently is 3D-printing using lightweight metal alloys.

SLS, for those who don't know, is not like the typical nozzle-extruding 3D-printing. Instead of spitting out a solid stream of liquid material that later solidifies, SLS machines lay down a thin layer of powdered metal that is then melted by a very powerful computerized laser. After the part is pulled out of the pile of metal powder—plastic powders can also be used, and nylon is a popular one—it's typically baked in an oven to further increase its structural rigidity. This method is popular with complex parts like the brake pedal above, as support material for the prints is less of a concern when compared to a typical extruder-style machine.

EOS says SLS allows it to quickly work on different designs of parts such as this brake pedal, and with greater optimization, the company claims an even lighter pedal would be possible. It says a further reduction of 80 grams could be had, meaning an even more skeletonized component might weigh as little as 98 grams, or about the same weight as four AA batteries. In racing series as competitive as Formula 1, these gains are definitely worth it; however, they do come at a cost.

The price for a pair of these skeletonized titanium pedals is allegedly $150,000, according to a translation of this article from 2019. That said, we've reached out to EOS to see if that's really the case. This figure could be accurate for such a low-volume, specialized part like this one, but 3D-printing tech moves so fast that costs are rapidly coming down. In any case, these demonstration parts are as impressive in their performance as they are to look at. This component is indeed stiffer than its non-optimized counterpart, deflecting half as much under load as its thick-skinned, non-skeletonized twin.

