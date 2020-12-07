Apparently People Really Want Retired BMW i3 Cop Cars

When the police department sends out a “black and white,” you expect a Dodge Charger, or at least maybe an aging Ford Crown Victoria. But an oddly shaped, carbon-bodied BMW i3 city car? Definitely not.

The Los Angeles Police Department had a fleet of the cars, and judging from the miles on them—and how big Los Angeles is—they may not have been a hit. We found one left on Sunday, a 2017 model that has only 9,000 miles, and you can do your part by buying it for just $18,995. New Century BMW in Alhambra, California—the dealer where they were apparently leased from in the first place—has been selling the cars, which are going fast.

Business Insider reports that this is the second round of i3s that the LAPD has divested, some with less than 7,000 miles. We actually reported on this batch in September, when there were still plenty to choose from. However, with only one now remaining, it seems clear that everyone aside from the LAPD could use a low-mileage electrified BMW.