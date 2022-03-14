Save Up to 50% On Motorcycle Gear From RevZilla And More Unmissable Deals From Amazon

By the end of this week, spring will officially have started, and the significance of spring isn't lost on us here at The Drive. It's a time when motorsport series, like F1 and MotoGP, kick off and many motorcyclists hit the road again after their winter hibernation. With this in mind, we've found some spectacular deals on TVs for you to watch the latest season of Drive to Survive or Amazon Prime's MotoGP Unlimited (which gets released today). We've also probably included more motorcycle riding gear than we've ever put in a Deals post - thankfully there's a St. Patricks Day sale on at RevZilla right now.

Among the most impressive deals today: A retro helmet with modern safety features, and fantastic savings on a Milwaukee M12 cordless kit.

RevZilla

Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet

It's springtime and the hills are alive with the sounds of... roaring motorcycle engines. Finally, the weather has improved enough for many bikers around the country to get back on the roads. What better way to celebrate throwing your leg back over than with a new helmet. Pick up the Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet for just $129.99 at RevZilla, saving you $89.96. This helmet is dripping in 70'S F1 style, but its safety protection is anything but dated. Its injection-molded ABS outer shell and expanded polystyrene inner shell mean this helmet is both DOT and ECE approved. This writer is seriously considering hitting 'add to cart', as I don't know when I'm going to see 41% off such a stylish, yet protective, helmet again anytime soon.

9to5Toys

Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Kit

The first step toward tackling the heavy-duty DIY jobs or automotive upgrades you've planned for the year ahead is getting the right tools on hand. If you pick up the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool)w/ M12 3/8 in. Ratchet at Home Depot. This kit is on sale right now for $199, saving you $150 or 43-percent. The 12-volt motor in these products delivers up to 35-foot-pounds of torque, opening up a world of projects for you to conquer this year. This is also a great way for you to break into the Milwaukee ecosystem, which features over 100 tools.

Automotive

Foxwell NT301 OBD2 Scanner Professional Mechanic OBDII Diagnostic Code Reader for $59.49 at Amazon

Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set for $9.99 at Amazon

Rexing - V3 Plus Front and Cabin Dash Cam with Built-in GPS Wi-Fi Connect for $149.99 at Best Buy

Nilight - TR-05 2PCS 60 Inch 180 LEDs Bed Strip Kit for $24.75 at Amazon

Up to 15% off Motor Oil from Pennzoil at Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car for $5.94 at Amazon

Moto

Biltwell Gringo ECE Helmet for $104.99 at RevZilla

Biltwell Gringo ECE Holeshot Helmet for $119.99 at RevZilla

Alpinestars Valparaiso v3 Drystar Jacket for $349.97 at RevZilla

Dainese Saint Louis Leather Jacket for $299.95 at RevZilla

TCX Rook WP Boots for $89.99 at RevZilla

TCX Street Ace Air Shoes for $129.99 at RevZilla

Hotwired 12V Heated Gloves for $125.99 at Amazon

Roland Sands Microlock Armor Kit for $75 at RevZilla

Rokker RokkerTech Straight Jeans For $350 at RevZilla

Home / Garage

Husky 46 in. W x 24.5 in. D 9-Drawer Gloss Red Deep Tool Chest Mobile Workbench with Hardwood Top for $378 at Home Depot

DeWalt 6 Gal. 18-Gauge Brad Nailer and Heavy-Duty Pancake Electric Air Compressor Combo Kit for $199 at Home Depot

Tools

RYOBI P884 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Combo Kit (6-Tools) for $265 at Amazon

Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Duty Alloy Steel Drill and Screw Driver Bit Set (100-Piece) for $29.97 at Home Depot

WorkPro 8-piece Flex-Head Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set for $38.24 at Amazon

Wiha Insulated NE Style Lineman’s Pliers with Crimpers 9.5-inch for $12.12 at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max* XR Impact Driver Kit for $182 at Amazon

Husky Mechanics Tool Set (270-Piece) for 129 at Home Depot

Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 12-Tool Combo Kit with 3 Batteries and Charger for $649 at Home Depot

GearWrench 3/8 in. Drive 90-Tooth Ratchets and Drive Tool Set in EVA Foam Tray (17-Piece) for $129 at Home Depot

Power / Charging

Stanley Fatmax Professional Power Station Jump Starter: 1400 Peak/700 Instant Amps for $135.08at Amazon

Making / Creative / Photo

Panasonic - Lumix GX85 Mirrorless 4K Photo Digital Camera Body Two Lens Bundle for $599.99 at Best Buy

GoPro - Hero10 Black Action Camera for $449.99 at Best Buy

Nikon - D7500 DSLR 4K Video Two Lens Kit for $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Televisions / Streaming Devices

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $319.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa for $499.99 at Amazon

Samsung - 65" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $529.99 at Best Buy

Sporting Goods / Outdoors

CRKT Ken Onion Foresight Liner Lock Knife (3.5" Black) for $89.99 at BladeHQ

Gen3 - The Groove Foldable eBike for $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Fitness / Health

Garmin - Venu GPS Smartwatch 30mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for $175.99 at Best Buy

Wearable Tech / Personal Audio

Garmin - Venu GPS Smartwatch 30mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for $175.99 at Best Buy

Sennheiser - Momentum 2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $189.98 at Best Buy

Toys / Kid Gear

NIU Electric Scooter for Adults - 350W for $491.65 at Amazon [With Amazon Prime Store Card]

