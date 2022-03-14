Save Up to 50% On Motorcycle Gear From RevZilla And More Unmissable Deals From Amazon
The Drive's bargain hunters discovered these things you definitely want.
By the end of this week, spring will officially have started, and the significance of spring isn't lost on us here at The Drive. It's a time when motorsport series, like F1 and MotoGP, kick off and many motorcyclists hit the road again after their winter hibernation. With this in mind, we've found some spectacular deals on TVs for you to watch the latest season of Drive to Survive or Amazon Prime's MotoGP Unlimited (which gets released today). We've also probably included more motorcycle riding gear than we've ever put in a Deals post - thankfully there's a St. Patricks Day sale on at RevZilla right now.
Among the most impressive deals today: A retro helmet with modern safety features, and fantastic savings on a Milwaukee M12 cordless kit.
It's springtime and the hills are alive with the sounds of... roaring motorcycle engines. Finally, the weather has improved enough for many bikers around the country to get back on the roads. What better way to celebrate throwing your leg back over than with a new helmet. Pick up the Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet for just $129.99 at RevZilla, saving you $89.96. This helmet is dripping in 70'S F1 style, but its safety protection is anything but dated. Its injection-molded ABS outer shell and expanded polystyrene inner shell mean this helmet is both DOT and ECE approved. This writer is seriously considering hitting 'add to cart', as I don't know when I'm going to see 41% off such a stylish, yet protective, helmet again anytime soon.
The first step toward tackling the heavy-duty DIY jobs or automotive upgrades you've planned for the year ahead is getting the right tools on hand. If you pick up the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool)w/ M12 3/8 in. Ratchet at Home Depot. This kit is on sale right now for $199, saving you $150 or 43-percent. The 12-volt motor in these products delivers up to 35-foot-pounds of torque, opening up a world of projects for you to conquer this year. This is also a great way for you to break into the Milwaukee ecosystem, which features over 100 tools.
Automotive
Foxwell NT301 OBD2 Scanner Professional Mechanic OBDII Diagnostic Code Reader for $59.49 at Amazon
Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set for $9.99 at Amazon
Rexing - V3 Plus Front and Cabin Dash Cam with Built-in GPS Wi-Fi Connect for $149.99 at Best Buy
Nilight - TR-05 2PCS 60 Inch 180 LEDs Bed Strip Kit for $24.75 at Amazon
Up to 15% off Motor Oil from Pennzoil at Amazon
Cleaning Gel for Car for $5.94 at Amazon
Moto
Biltwell Gringo ECE Helmet for $104.99 at RevZilla
Biltwell Gringo ECE Holeshot Helmet for $119.99 at RevZilla
Alpinestars Valparaiso v3 Drystar Jacket for $349.97 at RevZilla
Dainese Saint Louis Leather Jacket for $299.95 at RevZilla
TCX Rook WP Boots for $89.99 at RevZilla
TCX Street Ace Air Shoes for $129.99 at RevZilla
Hotwired 12V Heated Gloves for $125.99 at Amazon
Roland Sands Microlock Armor Kit for $75 at RevZilla
Rokker RokkerTech Straight Jeans For $350 at RevZilla
Home / Garage
Husky 46 in. W x 24.5 in. D 9-Drawer Gloss Red Deep Tool Chest Mobile Workbench with Hardwood Top for $378 at Home Depot
DeWalt 6 Gal. 18-Gauge Brad Nailer and Heavy-Duty Pancake Electric Air Compressor Combo Kit for $199 at Home Depot
Tools
RYOBI P884 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Combo Kit (6-Tools) for $265 at Amazon
Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Duty Alloy Steel Drill and Screw Driver Bit Set (100-Piece) for $29.97 at Home Depot
WorkPro 8-piece Flex-Head Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set for $38.24 at Amazon
Wiha Insulated NE Style Lineman’s Pliers with Crimpers 9.5-inch for $12.12 at Amazon
DeWalt 20V Max* XR Impact Driver Kit for $182 at Amazon
Husky Mechanics Tool Set (270-Piece) for 129 at Home Depot
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 12-Tool Combo Kit with 3 Batteries and Charger for $649 at Home Depot
GearWrench 3/8 in. Drive 90-Tooth Ratchets and Drive Tool Set in EVA Foam Tray (17-Piece) for $129 at Home Depot
Power / Charging
Stanley Fatmax Professional Power Station Jump Starter: 1400 Peak/700 Instant Amps for $135.08at Amazon
Making / Creative / Photo
Panasonic - Lumix GX85 Mirrorless 4K Photo Digital Camera Body Two Lens Bundle for $599.99 at Best Buy
GoPro - Hero10 Black Action Camera for $449.99 at Best Buy
Nikon - D7500 DSLR 4K Video Two Lens Kit for $1,399.99 at Best Buy
Televisions / Streaming Devices
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $319.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa for $499.99 at Amazon
Samsung - 65" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $529.99 at Best Buy
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
CRKT Ken Onion Foresight Liner Lock Knife (3.5" Black) for $89.99 at BladeHQ
Gen3 - The Groove Foldable eBike for $1,199.99 at Best Buy
Fitness / Health
Garmin - Venu GPS Smartwatch 30mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for $175.99 at Best Buy
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
Garmin - Venu GPS Smartwatch 30mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for $175.99 at Best Buy
Sennheiser - Momentum 2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $189.98 at Best Buy
Toys / Kid Gear
NIU Electric Scooter for Adults - 350W for $491.65 at Amazon [With Amazon Prime Store Card]
-
RELATEDSave 48 Percent on DeWalt Impacts and Take Your Mind off the Madness With More DealsIt's getting crazy out there. You'll need these to remain calm.READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave 23 Percent on Ryobi’s Battery-Powered Lawn Equipment and Prepare for Fun With More DealsSpring is almost upon us. Let's make sure you're ready for it.READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave Over $240 on DeWalt Cordless Tools at Home Depot And More Unmissable Deals From AmazonThe Drive's bargain hunters discovered these things you definitely want.READ NOW