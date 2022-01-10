Save up to 50% on Car Covers at Seal Skin Covers (and More Unmissable Deals)
Find everything you need in The Drive's Deals post!
January, the Monday of months. Most of the holiday glee has been soaked up, and now we have to face wintery weather without it. Thankfully, The Drive's Commerce team works tirelessly to find the best deals to combat the January blues. And while today's deals post has something for everyone, we've paid particular attention to products that protect your pride and joy from snow, sludge, and road debris that will be common for the next few months.
Among the most notable deals today: protective covers for vehicles of all shapes and sizes, a retro-style helmet with modern safety features, and something to keep your car's interior as clean as its exterior.
Leaving your vehicle outside and unprotected to brave harsh winter conditions isn't a good idea. Rain, snow, salt, and frost launch an assault on your car as they eat away at its paintwork and cause corrosion. Right now, you can get 50% off all car covers with the code 'COVERME' at Seal Skin Covers. All the covers are waterproof and give your vehicle protection from rain, snow, and hail, and come summer, they'll also block out harmful UV rays. You can get a cover for practically all makes and models of cars and SUVs, ensuring a snug fit.
Style never goes out of fashion, and that's why the Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet is sure to command attention wherever you ride. This retro-style helmet is on sale for $129.99 at Cycle Gear, saving you 41%. Although this model features the style of days past, its technology is as modern as it gets. It's DOT and ECE approved, so you can rest assured you'll have plenty of protection if needed. There are also speaker pockets with in-ear recesses for installing Sena-style speakers. If you've been thinking about adding a retro-style helmet to your collection, you won't find many opportunities like this.
The interior of your vehicle takes beating through the winter months, just like its exterior. Thankfully, there are specially designed vehicle vacuums to keep the inside of your car pristine year-round. The Ridgid 6-Piece Auto Detailing Vacuum Hose Accessory Kit is on sale for $24.97 at Amazon, saving you 54%. Anyone who acts as the family taxi driver will want this kit by their side. This is one of the top deals of the day, so if it runs out, you'll be happy to know you can grab the same deal at the same price from Home Depot.
Automotive
Kacnon Portable Smart Cordless Tire Inflator USB Rechargeable 6000mAh/12V DC Digital Electric Air Pump with LED Light for $29.99 at Amazon [Promo Code KNEK7K74]
Izeeker 2.5K Dual Dash Cam Front and Rear, 3" IPS Display Car Dashboard Camera Recorder with Sony IMX335 Sensor, G-Sensor, Motion Detection for $59.99 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code 9BBVU3OR]
Camco 36" Pigtail Propane Hose Connector, Connects Propane Cylinder To a RV for $8.95 at Walmart
Turtle Wax 50597 Max-Power 3 Levels of Cleaning Car Wash for $4.88 at Walmart
Turtle Wax Scratch & Swirl Remover for $2.47 at Walmart
Car Phone Holder Mount for $16.99 at Amazon
Moto
Bilt Discovery Adventure Helmet for $63.99 - $89.99 at Cycle Gear
Bilt Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet for $249.99 at Cycle Gear
Bull-it Trident Tactical Straight Jeans for $79.95 at Cycle Gear
Home/Garage
Ridgid 6-Piece Auto Detailing Vacuum Hose Accessory Kit for $24.97 at Amazon
Ryobi Drill and Impact Drive Kit (40-Piece) for $9.97 at Home Depot
Ryobi Black Oxide Hex Shank Drill Bit Set (15-Piece) for $7.97 at Home Depot
Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Duty Drill and Drive Set (40-Piece) for $14.99 at Northern Tool
Certified Refurbished Makita 4-Inch Angle Grinder for $39.99 at eBay
Wen 5664 Snow Blaster 13.5-Amp 18-Inch Electric Snow Thrower for $169.99 at Woot
Making / Creative / Photo
Ugee Graphics Drawing Tablet for $55.99 at Amazon
Power / Charging
Zoyolife Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 10000 mAh Electric Portable Pocket Heater and USB Power Bank for $20.88 at Amazon
Power Strip with USB-C Flat Plug Extension Cord with 4 USB Ports for $12.99 at Amazon
Durostar Dual Fuel Portable Generator - 4850 Watt for $449 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Milwaukee Fastback Camo Stainless Steel Folding Knife with 2.95-inch Blade for $12.97 at Home Depot
Kershaw Knives general sale at Woot
Gerber Gear Gator Bolo Machete 22-Inch for $34.99 at Amazon
Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill for $249.99 at Best Buy
Fitness / Health
NordicTrack RW500 Rower for $649.99 at Best Buy
TRX Elite System Suspension Trainer for $139.99 at Best Buy
Up to 30% off Orgain protein powders, drinks, and bars at Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rear Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $415.03 at Amazon
NordicTrack Select-A-Weight 55-pound. Adjustable Dumbbells with Fitted Storage Tray for $299 at Walmart
Televisions / Streaming Devices
TCL 70-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV for $499.99 at Walmart
Personal Audio
Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $84.99 at Woot
JLab Talk Pro Professional Plug & Play USB Microphone for $89.99 at Best Buy
Philips HTL1520B Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer and HDMI ARC for $59 at Walmart
Monster Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 at Amazon
Toys / Kid Gear
Flybar My First Foam Pogo Jumper for $14.96 at Amazon
Lego Ninjago Legacy Boulder Blaster Airplane Toy for $32 at Amazon
Gaming
Powera Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for $11.99 at Amazon
Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack - Nintendo Switch for $19.99 at Amazon
