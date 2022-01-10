Save up to 50% on Car Covers at Seal Skin Covers (and More Unmissable Deals)

Find everything you need in The Drive's Deals post!

By Robert Bacon
January, the Monday of months. Most of the holiday glee has been soaked up, and now we have to face wintery weather without it. Thankfully, The Drive's Commerce team works tirelessly to find the best deals to combat the January blues. And while today's deals post has something for everyone, we've paid particular attention to products that protect your pride and joy from snow, sludge, and road debris that will be common for the next few months.  

Among the most notable deals today: protective covers for vehicles of all shapes and sizes, a retro-style helmet with modern safety features, and something to keep your car's interior as clean as its exterior.

Seal Skin Car Cover

Leaving your vehicle outside and unprotected to brave harsh winter conditions isn't a good idea. Rain, snow, salt, and frost launch an assault on your car as they eat away at its paintwork and cause corrosion. Right now, you can get 50% off all car covers with the code 'COVERME' at Seal Skin Covers. All the covers are waterproof and give your vehicle protection from rain, snow, and hail, and come summer, they'll also block out harmful UV rays. You can get a cover for practically all makes and models of cars and SUVs, ensuring a snug fit.  

Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmets

Style never goes out of fashion, and that's why the Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet is sure to command attention wherever you ride. This retro-style helmet is on sale for $129.99 at Cycle Gear, saving you 41%. Although this model features the style of days past, its technology is as modern as it gets. It's DOT and ECE approved, so you can rest assured you'll have plenty of protection if needed. There are also speaker pockets with in-ear recesses for installing Sena-style speakers. If you've been thinking about adding a retro-style helmet to your collection, you won't find many opportunities like this.

Ridgid 6-Piece Auto Detailing Vacuum Hose Accessory Kit

The interior of your vehicle takes beating through the winter months, just like its exterior. Thankfully, there are specially designed vehicle vacuums to keep the inside of your car pristine year-round. The Ridgid 6-Piece Auto Detailing Vacuum Hose Accessory Kit is on sale for $24.97 at Amazon, saving you 54%. Anyone who acts as the family taxi driver will want this kit by their side. This is one of the top deals of the day, so if it runs out, you'll be happy to know you can grab the same deal at the same price from Home Depot.

Automotive

Kacnon Portable Smart Cordless Tire Inflator USB Rechargeable 6000mAh/12V DC Digital Electric Air Pump with LED Light for $29.99 at Amazon [Promo Code KNEK7K74]

Izeeker 2.5K Dual Dash Cam Front and Rear, 3" IPS Display Car Dashboard Camera Recorder with Sony IMX335 Sensor, G-Sensor, Motion Detection for $59.99 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code 9BBVU3OR]

Camco 36" Pigtail Propane Hose Connector, Connects Propane Cylinder To a RV for $8.95 at Walmart

Turtle Wax 50597 Max-Power 3 Levels of Cleaning Car Wash for $4.88 at Walmart

Turtle Wax Scratch & Swirl Remover for $2.47 at Walmart

Car Phone Holder Mount for $16.99 at Amazon

Moto

Bilt Discovery Adventure Helmet for $63.99 - $89.99 at Cycle Gear

Bilt Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet for $249.99 at Cycle Gear

Bull-it Trident Tactical Straight Jeans for $79.95 at Cycle Gear

Home/Garage

Ridgid 6-Piece Auto Detailing Vacuum Hose Accessory Kit for $24.97 at Amazon

Ryobi Drill and Impact Drive Kit (40-Piece) for $9.97 at Home Depot

Ryobi Black Oxide Hex Shank Drill Bit Set (15-Piece) for $7.97 at Home Depot

Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Duty Drill and Drive Set (40-Piece)  for $14.99 at Northern Tool

Certified Refurbished Makita 4-Inch Angle Grinder for $39.99 at eBay

Wen 5664 Snow Blaster 13.5-Amp 18-Inch Electric Snow Thrower for $169.99 at Woot

Making / Creative / Photo

Ugee Graphics Drawing Tablet for $55.99 at Amazon

Power / Charging

Zoyolife Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 10000 mAh Electric Portable Pocket Heater and USB Power Bank for $20.88 at Amazon

Power Strip with USB-C Flat Plug Extension Cord with 4 USB Ports for $12.99 at Amazon

Durostar Dual Fuel Portable Generator - 4850 Watt for $449 at Amazon

Sporting Goods / Outdoors

Milwaukee Fastback Camo Stainless Steel Folding Knife with 2.95-inch Blade for $12.97 at Home Depot

Kershaw Knives general sale at Woot

Gerber Gear Gator Bolo Machete 22-Inch for $34.99 at Amazon

Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill for $249.99 at Best Buy

Fitness / Health

NordicTrack RW500 Rower for $649.99 at Best Buy

TRX Elite System Suspension Trainer for $139.99 at Best Buy

Up to 30% off Orgain protein powders, drinks, and bars at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rear Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $415.03 at Amazon

NordicTrack Select-A-Weight 55-pound. Adjustable Dumbbells with Fitted Storage Tray for $299 at Walmart

Televisions / Streaming Devices

TCL 70-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV for $499.99 at Walmart

Personal Audio

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $84.99 at Woot

JLab Talk Pro Professional Plug & Play USB Microphone for $89.99 at Best Buy

Philips HTL1520B Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer and HDMI ARC for $59 at Walmart

Monster Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 at Amazon

Toys / Kid Gear

Flybar My First Foam Pogo Jumper for $14.96 at Amazon

Lego Ninjago Legacy Boulder Blaster Airplane Toy for $32 at Amazon

Gaming

Powera Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for $11.99 at Amazon

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack - Nintendo Switch for $19.99 at Amazon

