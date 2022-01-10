Save up to 50% on Car Covers at Seal Skin Covers (and More Unmissable Deals)

January, the Monday of months. Most of the holiday glee has been soaked up, and now we have to face wintery weather without it. Thankfully, The Drive's Commerce team works tirelessly to find the best deals to combat the January blues. And while today's deals post has something for everyone, we've paid particular attention to products that protect your pride and joy from snow, sludge, and road debris that will be common for the next few months. Among the most notable deals today: protective covers for vehicles of all shapes and sizes, a retro-style helmet with modern safety features, and something to keep your car's interior as clean as its exterior.

Leaving your vehicle outside and unprotected to brave harsh winter conditions isn't a good idea. Rain, snow, salt, and frost launch an assault on your car as they eat away at its paintwork and cause corrosion. Right now, you can get 50% off all car covers with the code 'COVERME' at Seal Skin Covers. All the covers are waterproof and give your vehicle protection from rain, snow, and hail, and come summer, they'll also block out harmful UV rays. You can get a cover for practically all makes and models of cars and SUVs, ensuring a snug fit.

Style never goes out of fashion, and that's why the Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet is sure to command attention wherever you ride. This retro-style helmet is on sale for $129.99 at Cycle Gear, saving you 41%. Although this model features the style of days past, its technology is as modern as it gets. It's DOT and ECE approved, so you can rest assured you'll have plenty of protection if needed. There are also speaker pockets with in-ear recesses for installing Sena-style speakers. If you've been thinking about adding a retro-style helmet to your collection, you won't find many opportunities like this.