I Can See You: The Strange Story of Virgin Trains' Oddly-Aware Talking Toilets

First, the toilet started saying it could see you. Later, its pleas were tinged with resignation. Then, like the sad computer in Her, it was gone. This is the strange story of Virgin Trains' talking commode.

If you've ever felt like flushing your hopes, dreams or goldfish down a train toilet, just hold on right there, buddy. Let's hear the loo's side of this first. Years ago, a British rail operator came up with a novel solution to dissuade passengers from clogging its trains' plumbing with garbage: by making a talking toilet. Things started out innocently enough, with the toilet reciting a snarky list of prohibited items as you entered the bathroom. But over time, things got dark...and eerily self-aware.

It all started back in 2013, when Virgin Trains wanted to find a way to keep passengers from blocking its toilets. The company had quite a history of toilet trouble in general, with their innovative tilting Pendolino trains gaining a notorious reputation in the 2000s for poorly plumbed toilets that smelled absolutely dreadful, according to The Guardian. Keeping the plumbing operational and free of clogs was key to getting back in the public's good graces.

Virgin Trains' branding was always a bit irreverent to begin with, and the idea of simply telling people, "Hey! Don't flush that." in a fun way seemed to be as good as any, as a company spokesperson explained to The Telegraph:

“When lavatories get blocked it means trains have to be taken out of service. It is also a huge inconvenience to passengers especially on a long trip. We wanted to do something which would grab people’s attention and a talking toilet does get the message across. They are being well received, but time will tell. We're trying to face a serious issue in a chummy, informal way."

Virgin installed the talking toilets across its then-76-train fleet, when served northwest England, the west midlands and Scotland in the United Kingdom. They were quite helpful, as PR firm The Romans explained that they didn't just dissuade potential wet-wipe flushers. They were also useful for the visually impaired and a hit with children.