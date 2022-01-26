Save Up to 65% at Amazon, Walmart, Moto Sport and More Unmissable Deals
Find everything you need in The Drive's Deals post!
The end of the month is around the corner, and for many people, that means payday is too. The Drive's commerce team has been scouring the web to find you the best deals on the products you want, so you never need to spend more of your hard-earned cash than necessary. Since new fitness regimes and resolutions are in full swing at this time of the year, we've found some particularly good fitness and outdoor product deals that you won't want to miss out on.
Among the most notable deals today: something to keep your truck's bed scratch and dent free, an adrenaline junkie's dream clearance sale, and a shovel that'll take a load off.
Out with the old and in with the new, January is a month filled with transportation. Whether you're giving your kid the old lawn mower or bringing a TV that's played its last series to the dump, your truck's bed bears the brunt of the load. The Bedrug impact bed mat is on sale now for just $182.70 at Real Truck, saving you 10%. The 3/4-inch thick padded floor gives your truck's bed impact protection and is easy on your knees, which is particularly useful if you work from your truck. A tailgate gap guard hinge and tailgate mat are included in the sale, turning your truck's bed into a flat work surface.
The 2022 season is here, and whether you're a street bike rider or off-road enthusiast, you can embrace it by kitting yourself out with an entirely new selection of gear. Moto Sport is having a clearance sale, which means you can get up to 65% off the products that you love. Rider gear isn't all that's on sale, as there are tons of discounted bike parts, and tire prices have been slashed (pun intended). This is a warehouse clearance sale, so you should act fast to get the best deals before they sell out.
The holiday season is over, but for many, the wintery weather is as harsh as ever. Although snow can be fun for a while, constantly trudging through it turns feelings of excitement into ones of annoyance. The Snow Joe 24V-SS13-XR 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel is on sale now for just $198 at Amazon, saving you $51. This model is perfectly suited to clearing snow on decks, steps, patios, and sidewalks. The 400-watt motor can move up to 300-pounds of snow per minute, making light work of practically anything it encounters.
Automotive
Ionic Nerf Bars On Sale Starting at $137.99 at RealTruck
Moto
Swft - Maxx eMoped for $1.299 at Best Buy
Hover-1 - Highlander Pro Foldable Electric Scooter for $399.99 at Best Buy
Hover-1 - Highlander Foldable Electric Scooter for $199.99 at Best Buy
Tools
Amazon Basics 12" Blue Steel Tape Knife for $7.43 at Amazon
Goldblatt Trim Puller for $19.99 at Amazon
WorkPro 276-piece Rotary Tool Accessories Kit for $18.39 at Amazon
Save up to 44% off WorkPro tools at Amazon
Home/Garage
Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Faux Wicker Rattan Conversation Set with Cushion - 3-Piece Set for $99.99 at Woot
6.25-inch. x 24-inch. x 4-inch. Walnut Solid Wood Floating Decorative Wall-Shelf with Brackets (Set of 2) for $64.97 at Home Depot
Rolling Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag for $15.99 at Amazon
Save 15% off LED Desk Lamp, MOMAX Metal Table Lamp with Qi Wireless Charger with at Amazon promo code: LWE8I34D
Making / Creative / Photo
Kingston XS2000 500G High Performance Portable SSD with USB-C for $80 at Amazon
Samsung S60A Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560x1440) Computer Monitor for $279.99 at Amazon
Hand Lettering Pens, 15 Pack Calligraphy Brush Pen Markers for $7.79 at Amazon with promo code: UWT4VG9X
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Outland living Firebowl 883 Mega Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit for $227.58 at Amazon
Kershaw Emerson CQC-6K Folding Pocket Knife 3.25-inch for $40.52 at Amazon
Spyderco Pacific Salt 2 Lockback Knife Black FRN 3.4-inch for $126 at Bladehq
SWFT - VOLT eBike for $899.99 at Best Buy
Save up to 50% off All Trails Pro plans
Fitness / Health
Body Flex Sports Freestanding Push-up Bar for $188.99 at Lowes
Titan Fitness 20KG Regular Multi-Purpose Barbell for $79.99 at Walmart
Televisions / Streaming Devices
Sony A80J 65-Inch TV for $1.998 at Amazon
Insignia 114-Inch Outdoor Projector Screen for $174.99 at Best Buy
Personal Audio
Westone W20 Gen 2 Dual-Driver True-Fit Earphones with Mic for $109 at Adorama
Toys / Kid Gear
Hot Wheels Masters of the Universe 5-Pack for $13.93 at Amazon
Gaming
Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB (Renewed Premium) for $249 at Amazon
