Resourceful Parents Add Makeshift Snow Plow to Son's Ride-On Truck So He Can Help Shovel

It's funny how our perception of winter changes as we get older. It seems like only yesterday when we could spend countless hours in the fluffy snow building forts, having snowball fights, sledding, and just enjoying ourselves overall. As we grow older, we dread shoveling the stuff, salting, and the commuting nightmares that are associated with snow. However, one family in Kalamazoo, Michigan knows this problem all too well and recently found an adorable alternative to shoveling their own driveway. How? By fastening a makeshift snowplow to their three-year-old son's GMC Sierra ride-on toy.

Alicia Carrasco Silva and her husband Daniel own a lawn care business and often feature photos of their son Noah posed as if he was doing all the work. This time of year, they spend a lot more time dealing with snow than grass, so it made a lot of sense to have fun with the kids, especially considering it's a family business. When the snow started falling, Alicia and Daniel affixed a snow shovel to Noah's GMC Sierra ride-on car as a makeshift plow and put him to work shoveling out the driveway, filming the entire scene to share on Facebook.