Save Up to 70 Percent on Cordless Power Tools at Home Depot, and More Deals from Amazon 

Find everything you need in The Drive's Deals post.

By Robert Bacon
DeWalt 20DeWalt V MAX* 6-Tool Combo Kit
DeWalt

Today is Valentine's Day, and I'm sure many of you were focusing on something other than your cars for a minute. Luckily for you, The Drive's commerce team only has one love: automobiles. Our gift to you this Valentine's Day is all the best automotive deals from across the web. We've found some great bargains on home audio equipment, which are perfect for blasting some Barry White or Ducati's screaming V4 motors once the MotoGP season begins March 6. There are also some notable power/charging deals on offer today, so you can keep your phone topped up if you've planned any special getaways. 

Among the most impressive deals today: the rubber you need to make the most of the road ahead and insane discounts from the biggest power tool manufacturers in the game.

Discounttiresdirect.com

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

If you're anything like the team here at The Drive, you slapped on some winter or all-weather tires to give you the most traction throughout the harsh winter weather. Thankfully, it won't be long before temperatures begin to rise, and you'll need to stick some fresh rubber on your ride to get the most out of it. The good news is you can save up to $110 instantly on selected tires at Discount Tires Direct right now, as the company's Presidents Day Deals are live. Pick from top brands such as Bridgestone and Firestone and make sure your car is ready for the road ahead when the sun comes out to play.

9to5toys.com

Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit

If you've dedicated yourself to a power-tool ecosystem, bulking it out with all the tools you need can be costly. Luckily for you, there's a sale on cordless combo kits at Home Depot, where you can save up to $320.91 off selected kits. Whether you're camp Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, or Ridgid there's an offer that's sure to get your DIY juices flowing. Some of these kits are reduced by up to 71 percent, so act quickly before they're sold out.

Automotive

In&Out T8 800A Peak 18,000-mAh Car Jump Starter $49.99 at Woot

Armor All Complete Car Care Holiday Gift Pack for $12 at Walmart

Noco Genius GEN5X2 for $126.05 at Amazon

Star Wars Grogu Plush “Child on Board” Sign for $7.49 on Amazon

Kingslim D1 Dash Cam Front and Rear with GPS for $68.72 at Amazon

Puma Men's Scuderia Ferrari Drift Cat Delta Motorsport Shoes for $39.99 at eBay

Tools

Save Up to $190 off Select Cordless Combo Kits at Home Depot

Ryobi ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Three-Tool Combo Kit with Extended-Reach Ratchet, Vacuum, and Inflator for $99 at Home Depot

Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Fixed Base Trim Router with Tool Free Depth Adjustment for $69 at Home Depot

Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit with Battery and Charger for $79 at Home Depot

Milescraft 1312 DrillBlock Handheld Drill Guide for $7.99 at Amazon

Home / Garage

Rubber Casters Heavy-Duty Safety Brake Wheels For Wire Shelving Rack for $19.95 at eBay

SmileMart FIve-Tier Adjustable Metal Garage Storage Rack for $166 at Walmart

Greenworks 19-Inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $226.99 at Amazon

Greenworks Pro 21-Inch 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $240 at Amazon

Power / Charging

Save up to 40 percent on Anker Charging accessories at Amazon

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad for $17.99 at Amazon

Anker Compact USB-C Wall Charger for $20.79 at Amazon

Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug, Plug-In Dimmer for Outdoor String Lights for $24.99 at Amazon

Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend USB 2 Mini, Two Outlets and Two USB Ports for $17.99 at Amazon

Making / Creative / Photo

Vanguard VEO 2 GO Travel Tripod Kit for $149.99 at Adorama

Sporting Goods / Outdoors

Ontario Knife OKC Folding Knife for $26.56 at Amazon

CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife for $23.50 at Amazon

Gerber Airlift Knife for $13.73 at REI

Victorinox Swiss Army Swiss Champ Pocket Knife for $69.99 at Amazon

Bell Sports Shell Rear Child Carrier Bicycle Seat for $24.58 at Walmart

Fitness / Health

Simple Modern Plastic Water Bottle with Silicone Straw Lid for $11 at Amazon

Beurer Upper-Arm Blood-Pressure Monitor for $18.34 at Amazon

Neck and Back Massager Pillow for $26.24 at Amazon [Promo Code F268MEHO]

Personal Audio

Sony Three-Way Floor-Standing Speaker for $113 at Amazon

Sony 10-Inch Active Subwoofer for $113 at Amazon

Sony Two-Way Three-Driver Center Channel Speaker for $83 at Amazon

Sony Fashion Color EX Series Earbud Headset with Mic for $7 at Amazon

Jabra Elite True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $149.99 at Amazon

Toys / Kid Gear

Save up to 50 percent off toys at Woot

Gaming

Watch Dogs: Legion PlayStation 5 Standard Edition for $16.94 at Amazon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 5 Standard Edition for $19.88 at Amazon

Roccat Kone AIMO PC Gaming Mouse for $39.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries Apex Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 at Adorama

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Legacy Arcade for $349.99 at Best Buy

