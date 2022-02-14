Save Up to 70 Percent on Cordless Power Tools at Home Depot, and More Deals from Amazon
Find everything you need in The Drive's Deals post.
Today is Valentine's Day, and I'm sure many of you were focusing on something other than your cars for a minute. Luckily for you, The Drive's commerce team only has one love: automobiles. Our gift to you this Valentine's Day is all the best automotive deals from across the web. We've found some great bargains on home audio equipment, which are perfect for blasting some Barry White or Ducati's screaming V4 motors once the MotoGP season begins March 6. There are also some notable power/charging deals on offer today, so you can keep your phone topped up if you've planned any special getaways.
Among the most impressive deals today: the rubber you need to make the most of the road ahead and insane discounts from the biggest power tool manufacturers in the game.
If you're anything like the team here at The Drive, you slapped on some winter or all-weather tires to give you the most traction throughout the harsh winter weather. Thankfully, it won't be long before temperatures begin to rise, and you'll need to stick some fresh rubber on your ride to get the most out of it. The good news is you can save up to $110 instantly on selected tires at Discount Tires Direct right now, as the company's Presidents Day Deals are live. Pick from top brands such as Bridgestone and Firestone and make sure your car is ready for the road ahead when the sun comes out to play.
If you've dedicated yourself to a power-tool ecosystem, bulking it out with all the tools you need can be costly. Luckily for you, there's a sale on cordless combo kits at Home Depot, where you can save up to $320.91 off selected kits. Whether you're camp Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, or Ridgid there's an offer that's sure to get your DIY juices flowing. Some of these kits are reduced by up to 71 percent, so act quickly before they're sold out.
Automotive
In&Out T8 800A Peak 18,000-mAh Car Jump Starter $49.99 at Woot
Armor All Complete Car Care Holiday Gift Pack for $12 at Walmart
Noco Genius GEN5X2 for $126.05 at Amazon
Star Wars Grogu Plush “Child on Board” Sign for $7.49 on Amazon
Kingslim D1 Dash Cam Front and Rear with GPS for $68.72 at Amazon
Puma Men's Scuderia Ferrari Drift Cat Delta Motorsport Shoes for $39.99 at eBay
Tools
Save Up to $190 off Select Cordless Combo Kits at Home Depot
Ryobi ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Three-Tool Combo Kit with Extended-Reach Ratchet, Vacuum, and Inflator for $99 at Home Depot
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Fixed Base Trim Router with Tool Free Depth Adjustment for $69 at Home Depot
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit with Battery and Charger for $79 at Home Depot
Milescraft 1312 DrillBlock Handheld Drill Guide for $7.99 at Amazon
Home / Garage
Rubber Casters Heavy-Duty Safety Brake Wheels For Wire Shelving Rack for $19.95 at eBay
SmileMart FIve-Tier Adjustable Metal Garage Storage Rack for $166 at Walmart
Greenworks 19-Inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $226.99 at Amazon
Greenworks Pro 21-Inch 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $240 at Amazon
Power / Charging
Save up to 40 percent on Anker Charging accessories at Amazon
Anker Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad for $17.99 at Amazon
Anker Compact USB-C Wall Charger for $20.79 at Amazon
Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug, Plug-In Dimmer for Outdoor String Lights for $24.99 at Amazon
Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend USB 2 Mini, Two Outlets and Two USB Ports for $17.99 at Amazon
Making / Creative / Photo
Vanguard VEO 2 GO Travel Tripod Kit for $149.99 at Adorama
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Ontario Knife OKC Folding Knife for $26.56 at Amazon
CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife for $23.50 at Amazon
Gerber Airlift Knife for $13.73 at REI
Victorinox Swiss Army Swiss Champ Pocket Knife for $69.99 at Amazon
Bell Sports Shell Rear Child Carrier Bicycle Seat for $24.58 at Walmart
Fitness / Health
Simple Modern Plastic Water Bottle with Silicone Straw Lid for $11 at Amazon
Beurer Upper-Arm Blood-Pressure Monitor for $18.34 at Amazon
Neck and Back Massager Pillow for $26.24 at Amazon [Promo Code F268MEHO]
Personal Audio
Sony Three-Way Floor-Standing Speaker for $113 at Amazon
Sony 10-Inch Active Subwoofer for $113 at Amazon
Sony Two-Way Three-Driver Center Channel Speaker for $83 at Amazon
Sony Fashion Color EX Series Earbud Headset with Mic for $7 at Amazon
Jabra Elite True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $149.99 at Amazon
Toys / Kid Gear
Save up to 50 percent off toys at Woot
Gaming
Watch Dogs: Legion PlayStation 5 Standard Edition for $16.94 at Amazon
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 5 Standard Edition for $19.88 at Amazon
Roccat Kone AIMO PC Gaming Mouse for $39.99 at Amazon
SteelSeries Apex Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 at Adorama
Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Legacy Arcade for $349.99 at Best Buy
