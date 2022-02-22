We hope most of you got to celebrate President's Day and enjoy a three-day weekend. It gave us some time to think about what we all need for the year ahead. February's end draws near and spring is still a few weeks away, but automotive enthusiasts are gearing up for another year on the road and track. This week, we paid particular attention to deals to help get your ride ready for the rest of 2022. Among the most impressive deals today: something to keep the inside of your car as fresh as the outside, OEM parts for motorsport fanatics, and one of the best tools for car nuts.

Walmart.com Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Three-Speed half-Inch Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger

Some days we save the best deal for last. This is not one of those days. Right now, you can pick up the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Three-Speed Half-Inch Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger for just $99, saving you $163.97. This model produces 300 pound-feet of torque and up to 3,200 impacts per minute. If you've been thinking about changing out of your winter tires because better weather is just around the corner, this will make your life a lot easier. If you've been eyeballing any serious DIY maintenance or upgrade work to your vehicle this year, it won't hurt to have this impact wrench on hand.

Amazon.com ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Most of today's deals will help you prepare for the rest of 2022, but many of us can't escape the poor weather in February. Whether you're dealing with mud, slush, or dry dirt, your vehicle's interior takes a beating at this time of the year, especially if you're doing any school runs. Pick up ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for just $22.99 at Amazon by using the digital coupon, saving you $20. This 110-watt model includes three attachments and runs off your vehicle's 12-volt aux outlet. The next time you see a stampede of mucky shoes coming toward your ride, you can rest easy in the knowledge that you've got the right tool for the job.