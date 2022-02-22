Save 62 Percent on a Ryobi Impact Wrench at Home Depot — and More Deals From Amazon
We hope most of you got to celebrate President's Day and enjoy a three-day weekend. It gave us some time to think about what we all need for the year ahead. February's end draws near and spring is still a few weeks away, but automotive enthusiasts are gearing up for another year on the road and track. This week, we paid particular attention to deals to help get your ride ready for the rest of 2022.
Among the most impressive deals today: something to keep the inside of your car as fresh as the outside, OEM parts for motorsport fanatics, and one of the best tools for car nuts.
Some days we save the best deal for last. This is not one of those days. Right now, you can pick up the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Three-Speed Half-Inch Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger for just $99, saving you $163.97. This model produces 300 pound-feet of torque and up to 3,200 impacts per minute. If you've been thinking about changing out of your winter tires because better weather is just around the corner, this will make your life a lot easier. If you've been eyeballing any serious DIY maintenance or upgrade work to your vehicle this year, it won't hurt to have this impact wrench on hand.
Most of today's deals will help you prepare for the rest of 2022, but many of us can't escape the poor weather in February. Whether you're dealing with mud, slush, or dry dirt, your vehicle's interior takes a beating at this time of the year, especially if you're doing any school runs. Pick up ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for just $22.99 at Amazon by using the digital coupon, saving you $20. This 110-watt model includes three attachments and runs off your vehicle's 12-volt aux outlet. The next time you see a stampede of mucky shoes coming toward your ride, you can rest easy in the knowledge that you've got the right tool for the job.
Speaking of dirt, we've got a deal for all of us motocross and trail-riding fans. You can get 30 percent off OEM parts at MotoSport right now. If there's a part you've been thinking of repairing with an aftermarket brand, now's your chance to get it straight from the manufacturer. In particular, this sale is for anyone using dirt bikes made by Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, KTM, and Husqvarna. If you're riding in anything that dons the Can-Am logo, you can also pick up some discounted OEM parts.
Automotive
Save 15 Percent on Seal Skin Waterproof Outdoor Car Covers with Promo Code 'SEALDEAL' at Seal Skin
Camco 25653 Universal Clamp-On Towing Mirror for $22.92 at Amazon
Moto
Sena Outrush Bluetooth Modular Motorcycle Helmet with Intercom System for $199 at Amazon
Home / Garage
AmazonCommercial Hard Cap Gel Knee Pads, 10.5 inches, Three pair for $11.13 at Amazon
AmazonCommercial Vinyl Electrical Tape, three-quarter inch, x 60 ft for $3.40 at Amazon
DeWalt Heavy-Duty Tripod for $46.80 at Amazon
Pro 60-Volt 25-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $599 at Green Works Tools
Snow Joe 40-Volt Ionmax Cordless Brushless Single-Stage Snowblower Kit for $199 at Walmart
Tools
DeWalt Flexvolt 20-Volt Max Charger, Rapid Charge for $57.37 at Amazon
Bosch 4 1/2-Inch X-Lock Ergonomic Angle Grinder for $46.70 at Amazon
DeWalt Metal Shears Attachment, Impact Ready for $45.99 at Amazon
Metabo 18-Volt Cordless Trim Router for $99 at Amazon
Black & Decker Max Cordless Screwdriver with Picture-Hanging Kit for $19.56 at Amazon
One+ 18V Cordless Two-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries, Charger, Bag and High-Performance Lithium-Ion 4.0-Ah Battery for $99 at Home Depot
Power / Charging
Woods Outdoor Extension Power Block for $5.29 at Amazon
Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet (Two-Pack) for$19.99 at Best Buy
Making / Creative / Photo
Televisions / Streaming Devices
Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $369.99 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Bestway Steel Pro 12 Feet x 30 Inch Round Frame Above-Ground Pool Set for $99.99 at Amazon
Black Diamond Astro 250 Headlamp for $14.96 at Amazon
Sale on Benchmade Knifes at BladeHQ
Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multitool with Screwdriver Pocket Knife for $37.92 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Cubii JR1 Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machine for Home Workout for $199 at Amazon
Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $397 at Walmart
Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells for $53.56 at Amazon
Save up to 30 Percent off Goli Supplements at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $99.99 at Best Buy
Home Audio
KEF Q150B Q150 Bookshelf Speakers(Pair) for $299.98 at Amazon
KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) for $499.98 at Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41-mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band for $349 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 45-mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band for $379 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41-mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with Starlight Sport Band for $489.99 at Amazon
Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Headphones with Mic (Certified Refurbished) for $22.49 at eBay
Gaming
2TB D30 Game Drive SSD, Portable External Solid-State Drive for $199.99 at Amazon
Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection, Nintendo Switch for $19.99 at Amazon
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 5 Standard Edition for $19.88 at Amazon
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S for $28.50 at Amazon
