Don't give up hope. Mother Nature may be playing with your feelings by tossing in spring-like days between blizzards, but we'll be soaking up the sun and cruising our favorite rides before you know it. It's not like you can jump back into it just yet anyway. There are still plenty of odd bits to wrap up before your next Cars & Coffee, and you're in the right place to get started. Today, deals wizard Corey Foster has conjured up seemingly endless deals on tools and goodies you'll need to get rolling.

Home Depot Milwaukee Shockwave Impact-Duty Alloy-Steel Screwdriver Bit Set (72 piece) with Right-Angle Drill Adapter

The first deal is a lifesaver. It's about this time when all of your bits and screwdrivers go missing. The shop's a wreck, but you don't have time to clean everything up. That project needs to get buttoned up before show season. Relax. Right now, you can snag the Milwaukee Shockwave Impact-Duty Alloy-Steel Screwdriver Bit Set (72 piece) with Right-Angle Drill Adapter for $32.97 at Home Depot. It's got pretty much all you'll need to deal with the scattershot of a fastener selection automakers like to send cars off with these days.

Amazon Klein Tools 65200 Five-Piece Mini Ratchet Set

If you combine that Milwaukee set with the Klein Tools 65200 Five-Piece Mini Ratchet Set you can scoop up for $14.97 at Amazon, well, buddy, you're in business. This handy little set is the perfect addition to any toolbox. It's designed to work in tight spaces where a traditional screwdriver or ratchet simply won't fit. Rather than camming out at an awkward angle, you can use the right-angle offset and compact package to blast through fasteners. Speaking of compact, this entire kit is small enough for tradesmen to keep in their pockets, eliminating the need to lug around a ton of tools for quick projects. Considering it's about the cost of lunch, it's pretty much a must-have for everyone.

eBay Cobra 19 Ultra III Certified Refurbished Professional CB Radio Compact Jeep UTV

If you're finished with the winter to-do list and are looking for ways to use up what's left of your budget, consider having fun with the Cobra 19 Ultra III Certified Refurbished Professional CB Radio Compact Jeep UTV eBay's letting fly for just $29.99. Everyone wants to play trucker when they assemble the convoy, and now you can without spending a fortune on a toy. Toy is not quite the word for it, though. A citizens band radio can be a massive game changer for off-roaders. Communicating via radio where cell signals are weak and glasspack mufflers make it hard to hear each other can ultimately make your adventures safer and more enjoyable.

Amazon Tracki 2022 model 4G LTE Mini GPS Tracker

Another goodie to consider snagging is the Tracki 2022 model 4G LTE Mini GPS Tracker. This little device can be used to track down that buddy who always seems to take the wrong turn and wind up way off course. You can also keep one in that priceless car of yours just in case someone is looking for an illegal joy ride. A monthly fee is required, but it can be crucial in helping to track down your stolen car before it ends up in the chop shop.