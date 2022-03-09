Save 23 Percent on Ryobi’s Battery-Powered Lawn Equipment and Prepare for Fun With More Deals
Spring is almost upon us. Let's make sure you're ready for it.
Don't give up hope. Mother Nature may be playing with your feelings by tossing in spring-like days between blizzards, but we'll be soaking up the sun and cruising our favorite rides before you know it. It's not like you can jump back into it just yet anyway. There are still plenty of odd bits to wrap up before your next Cars & Coffee, and you're in the right place to get started. Today, deals wizard Corey Foster has conjured up seemingly endless deals on tools and goodies you'll need to get rolling.
The first deal is a lifesaver. It's about this time when all of your bits and screwdrivers go missing. The shop's a wreck, but you don't have time to clean everything up. That project needs to get buttoned up before show season. Relax. Right now, you can snag the Milwaukee Shockwave Impact-Duty Alloy-Steel Screwdriver Bit Set (72 piece) with Right-Angle Drill Adapter for $32.97 at Home Depot. It's got pretty much all you'll need to deal with the scattershot of a fastener selection automakers like to send cars off with these days.
If you combine that Milwaukee set with the Klein Tools 65200 Five-Piece Mini Ratchet Set you can scoop up for $14.97 at Amazon, well, buddy, you're in business. This handy little set is the perfect addition to any toolbox. It's designed to work in tight spaces where a traditional screwdriver or ratchet simply won't fit. Rather than camming out at an awkward angle, you can use the right-angle offset and compact package to blast through fasteners. Speaking of compact, this entire kit is small enough for tradesmen to keep in their pockets, eliminating the need to lug around a ton of tools for quick projects. Considering it's about the cost of lunch, it's pretty much a must-have for everyone.
If you're finished with the winter to-do list and are looking for ways to use up what's left of your budget, consider having fun with the Cobra 19 Ultra III Certified Refurbished Professional CB Radio Compact Jeep UTV eBay's letting fly for just $29.99. Everyone wants to play trucker when they assemble the convoy, and now you can without spending a fortune on a toy. Toy is not quite the word for it, though. A citizens band radio can be a massive game changer for off-roaders. Communicating via radio where cell signals are weak and glasspack mufflers make it hard to hear each other can ultimately make your adventures safer and more enjoyable.
Another goodie to consider snagging is the Tracki 2022 model 4G LTE Mini GPS Tracker. This little device can be used to track down that buddy who always seems to take the wrong turn and wind up way off course. You can also keep one in that priceless car of yours just in case someone is looking for an illegal joy ride. A monthly fee is required, but it can be crucial in helping to track down your stolen car before it ends up in the chop shop.
Gas-fueled toys and tools might be the last things you want to spend money on these days. Even if you're not into the whole EV thing, you might want to minimize how much of your equipment relies on gasoline. That is exactly what the Ryobi Brushless Cordless Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Mower and Trimmer with Battery and Charger will help you do. Rather than spending a fortune on gas to keep up with yard work this season, charge up a couple batteries and get to work. You can grab this entire set for $429.99 at Home Depot, which is about what you'll pay on a comparable gas-powered system. The only downside is that you won't have gas cans to rob from when the weekly budget takes a beating.
That's about as much rambling as I'm going to do here. If nothing I mentioned so far tickles you pink, check out the list below. There are plenty more deals to help you save on what you need.
Automotive
Permatex Fast Orange Pumice Lotion Hand Cleaner, Half Gallon for $6.88 at Amazon
Armor All-Complete Car Care Holiday Gift Pack (Five Pieces) for $12.00 at Walmart
Tracki 2022 model 4G LTE Mini GPS Tracker, magnetic, monthly fee required for $16.88 at Amazon
Cobra 19 Ultra III Certified Refurbished Professional CB Radio Compact Jeep UTV for $29.99 at eBay
Tools / Home Improvement
Hillman Fasteners Tan Five-Pound 2.5 x 10 Screw, White for $17.98 at Amazon
Klein Tools Ratchet Set, Five-Piece Mini Ratchet Set with Phillips, Slotted, and Adapter for Other Socket Sizes For Tight Spaces for $14.97 at Amazon
HyLoft 45 x 15-Inch Steel Wall Shelf for Garage Storage, Low-Profile Brackets, Hammertone, 2-Pack for $42.89 at Amazon
Up to $50 off Select Ryobi Outdoor Power Equipment at Home Depot
Ryobi 2-in-1 Cordless Battery Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger for $199.00 at Home Depot
Ryobi Brushless Cordless Walk Behind Self-Propelled Mower and Trimmer with Battery and Charger for $429.00 at Home Depot
Ryobi Brushless 20-Inch Cordless Battery Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower with Battery and Charger for $329.00 at Home Depot
Ryobi One+ Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit (2 Tools) with Battery and Charger for $149.00 at Home Depot
Ryobi Cordless Battery Attachment Capable String Trimmer and Leaf Blower with Wall Storage Kit and Battery and Charger for $249.00 at Home Depot
Bosch Bulldog 1-Inch Rotary Hammer Kit Certified Refurbished for $134.99 at eBay
Ryobi One+ Cordless Two-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Lithium-Ion Battery for $99.00 at Home Depot
DeWalt 20-Volt Cordless Compact Impact Driver with 20-Volt Maximum Power Stack Battery Starter Kit for $149.00 at Home Depot
Milwaukee Shockwave Impact-Duty Alloy Steel Screw Driver Bit Set (72 Piece) with Right-Angle Drill Adapter for $32.97 at Home Depot
DeWalt 10-Inch Table Saw for $529.00 at Amazon
Cordless Screwdriver, Vigrue Rechargeable Electric Screwdriver with LED Light, Flexible Shaft for $22.54 at Amazon [Promo Code 45HGJGUR]
Wiha 35392 Five-Piece Mini L-Key Short Hex Metric Set, Screwdriver Bit Holders for $3.87 at Amazon
Wiha 35393 Five-Piece Mini L-Key Short Hex SAE Set, Hand Tool Sets for $3.87 at Amazon
Ryobi One+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Four-Tool Combo Kit with Two Batteries, 18V Charger, and Bag for $139.00 at Home Depot
Ryobi One+ HP Brushless Cordless Jig Saw with All-Purpose Jig-Saw Blade Set (10 Piece) for $79.00 at Home Depot
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Academy Sports Two-Day Clearance Event
BV Mini-Bike Pump Portable Frame Pump, Air-Ball Pump Inflator with Needles, 120 psi High Pressure, Fits Presta and Schrader for $11.99 at Amazon
More Birds Suet Cage Bird Feeder for $2.59 at Amazon
Callaway Golf Practice Mat Power Platform for $13.99 at Amazon
Whetstone Cutlery Midnight Ninja Machete with Nylon Carrying Case, Black, 28 x 3 x 3 for $12.24 at Amazon
Streamlight 500-Lumen Low-Profile Rail-Mounted Tactical Light with High Switch Mounted on Light and Low Switch in Package, Battery and Key kit, Black for $121.37 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Balance From Go Fit All-Purpose Weight Set for $23.44 at Amazon
Touchless Forehead Thermometer for $16.99 at Amazon