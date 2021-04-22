How the Swiss Transport Huge Mining Trucks Thousands of Feet Up to Alpine Work Zones

If you're gonna build something big, you're gonna need big machinery. It's as simple as that. If it's a project in a normal location, you could just trailer the equipment to the worksite. If it's on an island, maybe use a LARC-LX.

If your project takes place high in the Alps, well, that's a whole different can of worms. Luckily for us, the Swiss government has already opened it. After deciding to expand the nation's system of hydroelectric power back in 2015, a solution was necessary to transport heavy machinery to mountaintop worksites. They managed to come up with a solution, and watching it work is nothing short of bizarre.