Crafty Truck Driver Escapes Ticket After Using Red Drink Bottle to Fix Broken Taillight

There are plenty of legal and legitimate ways to fix a broken taillight, but as one resourceful Colorado semi-truck driver recently found out, taping a bottle of red Gatorade to your truck isn’t one of them.

According to Denver7, the truck driver claimed to already be on his way to get the taillight fixed when Longmont police pulled him over. Officers claim the driver, who works for an oil company and is in town every two weeks, said he was aware of the problem and would get it taken care of promptly. Thankfully for our crafty trucker, the responding officers were so amused by the crafty fix that they didn't ticket the driver.

Local reports claim that the Colorado trucker was witnessed later that day getting the taillight fixed at a local repair shop. Whether that was his plan all along or he felt pressured by the recent traffic stop—we'll never know—but the only thing that matters is that it's all fixed now.