Diggerland: The Amusement Park Where Kids Play With Very Real Construction Equipment

Did you ever have a toy excavator as a child? It's probably a stupid question for anyone reading this website. If you didn't, you wished you did and if somehow you haven't gone on to work in heavy construction, you probably still hold that dream close to your heart: to use the big, big digger. Luckily for you and your (maybe too) young children, there's a theme park that'll let you live out your dirtwork-adjacent fantasies. Diggerland USA in New Jersey is America's first water park slash excavation party paradise, and you can book there now for when it reopens on March 13. This isn't a sponsored piece, we're just really excited about that second bit, though the water park is surely fine, too. What we're into is the part with real machinery and the even more heavy-duty Diggerland XL, which is where you can actually get control of proper equipment and use it to crush an unfortunate car.

Diggerland USA Facebook

Kids who are at least 42 inches tall can operate JCB 8030/8029 excavators on their own at the park. While they aren't the hugest of the huge, those machines still weigh more than 7,000 pounds and are powered by a 26.8-horsepower diesel engine. They're supervised by workers, kind of like you'd see at any theme park, but it doesn't stop there as slightly taller kids can pilot 47.9-hp JCB skid loaders. If your kid's a bit shorter and can't meet the height requirement for those, they can drive Diggerland's on-site Mahindra Roxor side-by-sides so long as they're 40 inches tall. These help beginners learn the ropes as they work their way up to larger Kubota UTVs as well as regular-sized farm tractors when they hit a growth spurt and reach four feet tall. There's a mix of real equipment for youngsters to operate, some of which are...questionable for the likes of your average fifth grader. But there are even more options for adults who decide to leave their kids at home.

Diggerland USA Facebook