Classic Edsel Pacer Owner Gets Wheels and Tires Repossessed During Kansas Car Show

We’ve all heard of cars being repossessed from buyers who fail to pay their loans on time, but how about wheels and tires alone? Anything's possible if you borrow against them, which is why a repo crew rolled up to a Kansas car show on Saturday and stripped the wheels off a yellow 1958 Edsel Pacer in the middle of the event, leaving the poor American classic to rest on cinderblocks as onlookers watched in amazement.

Photos of the incident popped up on Facebook this week in the aftermath of the 25th annual Automobilia Moonlight Charity Car Show & Street Party in Wichita. It might look like the world's most blatant and obvious wheel theft. But the Edsel reportedly belongs to a local man who used a service that rents out custom wheel and tire combinations for people who are unable to pay for them in full or need a set in a hurry. At some point, the bill went unpaid prompting the dispatch of a repo crew—it's just sheer bad luck that it happened while the car was on display at a show.