Hypercar Collection Worth $13M Seized By European Authorities Headed to Auction

A stunning collection of low-mileage hypercars valued at almost $13 million has just been listed for sale by Bonhams and will go to auction in Geneva, Switzerland, later this year. It's no ordinary crop of hypercars either—if there is such a thing—as all of the cars crossing the auction block were seized from the son of an African dictator.

Until two years ago, all 25 cars listed for sale belonged to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the vice president of Equatorial Guinea who had his entire automotive collection seized by French and Swiss authorities in 2016. Mangue's family has been accused of corruption, namely spending public money on their extravagant lifestyle since they came to power, and Mangue himself was convicted of corruption in Geneva in 2017 according to The Guardian.