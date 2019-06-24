Hypercar Collection Worth $13M Seized By European Authorities Headed to Auction

This top-dollar collection includes a Koenigsegg One:1 as well as a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster.

By Chris Constantine
Courtesy of Bonhams

A stunning collection of low-mileage hypercars valued at almost $13 million has just been listed for sale by Bonhams and will go to auction in Geneva, Switzerland, later this year. It's no ordinary crop of hypercars either—if there is such a thing—as all of the cars crossing the auction block were seized from the son of an African dictator.

Until two years ago, all 25 cars listed for sale belonged to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the vice president of Equatorial Guinea who had his entire automotive collection seized by French and Swiss authorities in 2016. Mangue's family has been accused of corruption, namely spending public money on their extravagant lifestyle since they came to power, and Mangue himself was convicted of corruption in Geneva in 2017 according to The Guardian.

Courtesy of Bonhams

Unluckily for Mangue but luckily for us, he leaves behind an airplane hanger worth of exotic cars that will hopefully go to more upright collectors. The assortment ranges from luxury cars to limousines but includes some ultra-rare beasts including a one-of-six Koenigsegg One:1, a one-of-nine Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, a Bugatti Veyron 16.4, an Aston Martin One-77, a McLaren P1, and a Ferrari LaFerrari. 

While their owner was busy misappropriating funds, the cars have been sitting in a climate-controlled garage untouched, as many of them have fewer than 700 miles on the odometer. The least-driven of the bunch, the Veneno Roadster, displays just 202 miles on the clock.

Courtesy of Bonhams
Courtesy of Bonhams
Courtesy of Bonhams
Courtesy of Bonhams
Courtesy of Bonhams
Courtesy of Bonhams
Courtesy of Bonhams
Courtesy of Bonhams
Courtesy of Bonhams

The auction will take place at a beautiful 12th-century abbey a stone's throw from the banks of Lake Geneva, and every car will be offered without reserve. Anyone looking to adopt?

