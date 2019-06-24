Hypercar Collection Worth $13M Seized By European Authorities Headed to Auction
This top-dollar collection includes a Koenigsegg One:1 as well as a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster.
A stunning collection of low-mileage hypercars valued at almost $13 million has just been listed for sale by Bonhams and will go to auction in Geneva, Switzerland, later this year. It's no ordinary crop of hypercars either—if there is such a thing—as all of the cars crossing the auction block were seized from the son of an African dictator.
Until two years ago, all 25 cars listed for sale belonged to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the vice president of Equatorial Guinea who had his entire automotive collection seized by French and Swiss authorities in 2016. Mangue's family has been accused of corruption, namely spending public money on their extravagant lifestyle since they came to power, and Mangue himself was convicted of corruption in Geneva in 2017 according to The Guardian.
Unluckily for Mangue but luckily for us, he leaves behind an airplane hanger worth of exotic cars that will hopefully go to more upright collectors. The assortment ranges from luxury cars to limousines but includes some ultra-rare beasts including a one-of-six Koenigsegg One:1, a one-of-nine Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, a Bugatti Veyron 16.4, an Aston Martin One-77, a McLaren P1, and a Ferrari LaFerrari.
While their owner was busy misappropriating funds, the cars have been sitting in a climate-controlled garage untouched, as many of them have fewer than 700 miles on the odometer. The least-driven of the bunch, the Veneno Roadster, displays just 202 miles on the clock.
The auction will take place at a beautiful 12th-century abbey a stone's throw from the banks of Lake Geneva, and every car will be offered without reserve. Anyone looking to adopt?
- RELATED11 Supercars Worth More than $8 Million Seized from Dictator’s Son in GenevaA Porsche 918 Spyder, a Koenigsegg One:1, a Bugatti Veyron, and a Lamborghini Veneno were just the tip of the iceberg.READ NOW
- RELATEDSeveral Modified and Stance Cars Seized by German Police En Route to Worthersee in UKDespite the cars being registered in a different country, the Polizei deemed them to be unfit for German roadways.READ NOW
- RELATEDMexican Government Auctions Seized Cars From Corrupt Officials, Criminals to Benefit the PoorCars for sale include the C7 Corvette, a drop-top Lamborghini Murcielago, and an entire fleet of bulletproof Suburbans.READ NOW
- RELATED107 Cars Seized by German Police in Massive Street Racing Bust on AutobahnParts of the Autobahn may not have a speed limit, but that doesn't mean it's smart to have over 100 cars going flat out.READ NOW
- RELATEDMassive Collection With Hundreds of Rare and Vintage Cars Unearthed After Owner Passes AwayFrom historic midget racers to V-12 Pierce Arrows, every one of these oddballs will be sold at an upcoming estate auction. Get your Benjamins ready.READ NOW