DC Cops Crash Their Cruisers Drag Racing Each Other On Duty

As Fox 5 DC reports, two Washington D.C. police officers "totaled" each other's cruisers after racing down Anacostia Avenue on the east side of the city last week. The officers were said to have been traveling at least 60 miles per hour when the collision occurred on the evening of April 22.

"Yesterday two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community—they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 p.m. in the evening," read an email provided to Fox 5 that was sent to the command staff of D.C.'s sixth police district.

"What does this say to all the members of MPD who are passionate about their job and work hard every day to make a difference? This is not fair to any of us," the email continued.

Anonymous sources speaking to Fox 5 claim that the officers involved were "new to the department" and that the duo was traveling at least 60 mph—the speed limit on Anacostia Avenue is 25 mph—when the accident occurred. The officers not only collided with each other, but also damaged a nearby fence on the property of a local homeowner where Anacostia intersects with Polk Street.