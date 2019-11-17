Bloodhound Land Speed Racer Rockets to 628 MPH on South African Dry Lake Bed

Sensors tracked windspeed traveling underneath the car faster than the speed of sound, and paintwork around the front wheels was stripped away by the violent velocity of the run . To put that in context, 628 mph is faster than a passenger jet travels, but the Bloodhound is hitting those speeds with wheels on the ground. Even a fighter jet doesn’t travel that fast before taking off.

As crazy as 628 mph sounds, the car is meant to go even faster. It's designed to accelerate from 0 to 1,000 mph in 42 seconds and come to a halt using a variety of methods including airbrakes when traveling over 800 mph, parachutes under 600 mph, and disc brakes below 250 mph. The last runs were made using only the thrust from a jet engine, but the car is set up to handle a rocket power unit, too. When the team fits the extra propulsion system next year, the Bloodhound should be poised to challenge the current world speed record of 763 mph.

The race team says the only thing standing between them and the 700mph mark is financing—which has infamously plagued the Bloodhound LSR—as the current capital provider feels that the next phase should be backed by others, like corporate sponsors.