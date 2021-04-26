Chaos Erupts Immediately After Northeast Kentucky Gets Its First Roundabout

It's hard to understand just why the rules of the road seem to fly out of the window when it comes to roundabouts. Drivers in this particular scenario just seem to pick whatever side of the road suits them and use it to just drive straight across—that includes the lane meant for opposing traffic.

The first vehicle in the video to do so is a truck towing a boat, something which the locals specifically speculated would have frequent issues with the roundabout due to the town's proximity to Cave Run Lake, a popular destination for boat-owning tourists in the area. The truck sets off a chain reaction which makes the other motorists seem like lemmings.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has already taken to Facebook in an attempt to educate drivers on how to properly navigate a traffic circle, but it seems that this may take a while to catch on. Previously, places like California and Boston have earned the reputation for having the worst drivers, but something tells us that Morehead is going to give every other city a run for its money if this traffic pattern keeps up.

