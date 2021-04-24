Vespa Turned 75 This Week

Matt Damon, Antonio Banderas, Audrey Hepburn, Ben Stiller, and Nicole Kidman have something in common aside from fame: they’ve all driven the Italian-made Vespa scooter in one of their movies and contributed to the iconic status of these fun vehicles. Both easier to drive and quieter than a motorcycle, the first Vespa was sold right after the end of WWII. Vespa manufacturer Piaggio had lost its aircraft factory to bombings during the war and decided to relaunch with scooters to fulfill the need for inexpensive transport. The first Vespa was sold in 1946 for 55,000 Italian lire (roughly a few hundred dollars) and the little motorbike had a steel body and 98 cc engine.

Seventy-five years later, Piaggo is offering the Vespa as a special anniversary edition exclusively for model year 2021. It sports 40s-style yellow-gold paint, chrome-plated luggage rack, and vintage steel Vespa plate. It even includes a jaunty silk scarf so you can pretend to zip around the narrow streets of Rome. For the anniversary edition, a three-valve four-stroke single-cylinder Primavera 50 (49.9 cc) retails at just under $4,500 and the 150 (155 cc) sells at closer to $6,000. At the top of the line, the four-valve four-stroke GTS 300 will set you back nearly $8,000. Versions of the Vespa with 125 cc motors fall somewhere between each of those models.