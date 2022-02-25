Save 25% On Home Depot's Husky 4-Foot Workbench and More Deals
Who needs a plan when you have enough gear to fire from the hip?
Seeing as today is the last Friday of the month, it's hard not to get all fired up about spring making a return. That makes it easy for Mother Nature to pull off some pretty cruel pranks though, too. One day it's beautiful and sunny outside, the next, a raging ice storm has you locked indoors.
Variety may be the spice of life, but never knowing what to expect makes it hard to prepare to get any real work done. Good thing you've come to The Drive's Deals as just like mother nature, we're all about giving you a scattershot of possibilities. And you never know what we're going to come up with. The beauty of it is that it just may give you the strategic advantage you need to balance everything out, so take a look at what we've got for you below.
Say you can't get outside to do any of the outdoor projects that've been haunting your dreams and your driveway. Rather than sit on the couch having an anxiety attack, you can use your time to spruce up your daily driver. Today, you can scoop up the 3M Headlight Restoration Kit, 2-Pack, Easy Heavy Duty Car Headlight Restoration System for $29.94 at Amazon. It might not be the biggest job to take on, but it's something many cars will benefit from, and remaining productive will soothe your nerves.
When the weather breaks again, you'll be scrambling to get as much done as possible before the wintry mixes come back. Why waste your time with manual tools, especially when you can grab the RIDGID 18V Cordless 3- Tool Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag R92163SB2N for $199.00 at Home Depot? The beauty of this kit is that it's got something for any kind of project, indoor or out. That's the kind of versatility you need to survive this time of year.
Look, it's alright if everything needs to be pulled out for a total overhaul, but that doesn't mean there aren't little things you can do in the meantime. Like organize your sockets by snagging the OEMTOOLS 22484 3 Piece SAE Magnetic Socket Tray Set, Magnetic Socket Organizers for Toolboxes, Rubberized Base, Holds Up To 68 Sockets, Red Socket Holder for $60.00 at Amazon. It's just what you need to tackle that jumbled mess of a socket drawer that's bogged you down all winter.
When the day does come to rip everything out of that workshop and start over, you need to take advantage of the opportunity to give yourself some more working surfaces. The Husky 4 ft. Solid Wood Top Workbench that you can pick up for $74.98 at Home Depot is perfect for that. It's a small surface that's great for tighter spaces but will serve you well anywhere. And yes, you can store some bins and boxes beneath when you get fed up with trying to organize everything you're not willing to get rid of.
I think you get the picture. If you set yourself up with the right loadout, you'll always have ways to keep yourself occupied. If these suggestions don't do it for you, take a look at the list below. There are plenty more deals to take advantage of!
Automotive
SmartStraps Standard Ratchet Tie-Downs — 1in. x 14ft. Each, 4 Pack, 900-Lb. Breaking Strength for $12.99 at Northern Tool
THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable, High Power, Mini Handheld Vacuum w/ 3 Attachments, 16 Ft Cord & Bag - 12v, Small Auto Accessories Kit for Interior Detailing - Black for $17.99 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
carXS UltraLuxe Gray Leather Seat Covers Full Set – Faux Leather Front Seat Covers and Back Seat Cover for Cars, Fits Most Auto Truck Van and SUV for $45.07 at Amazon
BDK Combo Car Seat Covers (2 Front 1 Bench) Auto Carpet Floor Mats (4 Set) with Heavy Protection Sleek Graphic Two Tone Fresh Design All Protective - Gray Accent for $38.19 at Amazon
3M Headlight Restoration Kit, 2-Pack, Easy Heavy Duty Car Headlight Restoration System for $29.94 at Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa for $49.99 at Amazon
Tools / Home Improvement
AmazonCommercial 2800LM, Super Bright LED Work Light, 120V, 28W, 4000K, cool white, 50000H, ETL for $13.01 at Amazon
Husky 4 ft. Solid Wood Top Workbench for $74.98 at Home Depot
OEMTOOLS 22484 3 Piece SAE Magnetic Socket Tray Set, Magnetic Socket Organizers for Toolboxes, Rubberized Base, Holds Up To 68 Sockets, Red Socket Holder for $60.00 at Amazon
RIDGID 18V Cordless 3- Tool Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag R92163SB2N - The Home Depot for $199.00 at Home Depot
Milescraft 8601-Depth Gauge Measuring and Marking Tool for use with Routers, Router Tables, Table Saws and Band Saws-Durable Ruler with Imperial and Metric Markings- Self Standing Frame for $3.79 at Amazon
iPower GLHTMTL-A 48" x 20" Waterproof Durable Seedling Heat Mat Warm Hydroponic Plant for Indoor Gardening Germination Starting, Black for $25.26 at Amazon
GEDORE 142 10 TL 10-Inch Universal Pliers – Tongue and Groove – Special Chrome Vanadium Steel – 15 Settings Push Button Adjustment with Pinch Protection – Self Locking – Professional Grade for $25.98 at Amazon
POWERTEC 71169 48-Inch Universal T-Track with 2 Hold-Down Clamps, anodized blue for $28.69 at Amazon
Amazon Basics 65 Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit Set With Bag for $21.53 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Gerber Asada Folding Cleaver, Olive-Micarta for $39.06 at Amazon
GERBER Paraframe I Knife, Fine Edge, Grey for $17.27 at Amazon
Kindling Cracker King Firewood Kindling Splitter — XL Size for $119.99 at Northern Tool
Energizer VISION-130 Compact LED Flashlight, Aircraft-Grade Aluminum, 3 Modes, Clip Included, 1 AA Battery Included, Silver for $10.29 at Amazon
Coghlan's Fireside Story Dice for $9.02 at Amazon
UST 30-Day Duro 1000 Lumen LED Lantern, Titanium for $32.64 at Amazon
Stylish Camping L118187WL 8-feet by 18-feet LED Illuminated Patio Mat - Outdoor Patio Brown/Beige RV Camping Mat for $106.50 at Amazon
Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 40 Inch Bistro Round Patio Table & Chair Set Cover for $42.50 at Amazon
Costway 4 Pieces Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Brown Loveseat Sofa Cushioned Garden Yard for $189.99 at Walmart
Fitness / Health
NordicTrack Commercial VR25 for $1,199.99 at Best Buy
BalanceFrom 1/2" Thick Flooring Puzzle Exercise Mat with High Quality EVA Foam Interlocking Tiles, 6 Piece, 24 Sq Ft, Multiple Colors for $18.89 at Walmart
Athletic Works Kettlebell, Durable Hammertone Finish, 52.9lbs for $44.97 (smaller sizes also on sale) at Walmart
