Save 25% On Home Depot's Husky 4-Foot Workbench and More Deals

Amazon 3M Headlight Restoration Kit, 2-Pack, Easy Heavy Duty Car Headlight Restoration System

Say you can't get outside to do any of the outdoor projects that've been haunting your dreams and your driveway. Rather than sit on the couch having an anxiety attack, you can use your time to spruce up your daily driver. Today, you can scoop up the 3M Headlight Restoration Kit, 2-Pack, Easy Heavy Duty Car Headlight Restoration System for $29.94 at Amazon. It might not be the biggest job to take on, but it's something many cars will benefit from, and remaining productive will soothe your nerves.

Home Depot RIDGID 18V Cordless 3- Tool Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag R92163SB2N

When the weather breaks again, you'll be scrambling to get as much done as possible before the wintry mixes come back. Why waste your time with manual tools, especially when you can grab the RIDGID 18V Cordless 3- Tool Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag R92163SB2N for $199.00 at Home Depot? The beauty of this kit is that it's got something for any kind of project, indoor or out. That's the kind of versatility you need to survive this time of year.

Amazon OEMTOOLS 22484 3 Piece SAE Magnetic Socket Tray Set, Magnetic Socket Organizers for Toolboxes, Rubberized Base, Holds Up To 68 Sockets, Red Socket Holder

Look, it's alright if everything needs to be pulled out for a total overhaul, but that doesn't mean there aren't little things you can do in the meantime. Like organize your sockets by snagging the OEMTOOLS 22484 3 Piece SAE Magnetic Socket Tray Set, Magnetic Socket Organizers for Toolboxes, Rubberized Base, Holds Up To 68 Sockets, Red Socket Holder for $60.00 at Amazon. It's just what you need to tackle that jumbled mess of a socket drawer that's bogged you down all winter.