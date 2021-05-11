Video: DC Cops' Cruiser Drag Race Ends in Crash and Reckless Driving Charges

The incident is as concerning as it is baffling, with even the most inexperienced young street racer knowing that vacant industrial areas or quiet stretches of highway are far more suitable for drag racing than pedestrian-lined local streets. Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt, with the four officers involved taken to hospital with minor injuries. As for the vehicles involved, FOX 5 DC reported that both cruisers in question were totaled.

The Metropolitan Police Department originally confirmed that one of the officers, who was a probationary employee at the time, has been terminated for their involvement in what it called a "reckless driving incident." And sure enough, on Monday the two officers who were behind the wheel—33-year-old Jerrita Millington and 24-year-old Humias Khan, according to ABC7 News—were charged with three counts of reckless driving each. As for the passengers, the department says that those "found to have engaged in misconduct will be subject to discipline, up to and including termination."

With police often the first to call out drivers on the dangers of illegal street racing, the irony of seeing members of the force engaging in the same behavior is palpable. At least it's our turn to say: Save it for the track.

