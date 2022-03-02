Save 47% On Milwaukee M12 Tools From Home Depot and Fuel That Motivation With More Deals
The gloomy days are numbered, and it's time to get rolling.
Daylight savings is right around the corner, temperatures are rising, and each morning has a hint of spring in it to remind you that every day is better than the last. Even if winter is sure to extend its stay longer than its welcome, knowing that better days are closer than ever puts a fire under your rear like no other.
What are you going to do with all of that motivation? Who knows. The Drive's audience is a mixed bag of nuts, and you never know what anyone's into at a given moment. That said, we still do our best to dig up killer deals to at least attempt to relieve the financial burden of the projects you've opted to take on.
First up is the Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Multi-Tool Combo Kit that you could jump on for just $259.00 at Home Depot. This loadout of compact power tools is perfect for the weekend warrior that needs a little more juice in tight spots or pros that need power without the extra weight, and it includes something for everyone, serving as an excellent starting point for an M12 collection. Seeing as it even comes with batteries and a charger, you really can't go wrong.
Even if that deal is stupid good, 250 clams is a lot of money, and you might not need everything it comes with. If you're looking for power on a budget, check out the Bosch CLPK27-120 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver and Impact Driver) with 2 Batteries, Charger, and Case - Power Tool Combo Packs for $99.00 at Amazon. This double driver kit is another killer choice for claustrophobic projects. They have more than enough juice for most situations where you'd need the small package, and despite what that price may suggest, the kit does include the battery and charger.
If the current project is to get your shop together, maybe it's time to lighten the load. Look, we all collect way too many goodies to fuel our hobby. That shop can start looking more like a dumpster than a workspace if you're not careful. The good news is that you can snag the Keter Premier Tall Resin Outdoor Storage Shed with Shelving Brackets for Patio Furniture, Pool Accessories, and Bikes, Grey & Black for $350.20 at Amazon. It's not the biggest or most lavish solution, but it's perfect for storing lawn equipment and other gear that you don't want to liberate from a pile of parts every weekend when lawncare season returns.
You moto nuts probably aren't interested in anything we've discussed so far. Not because they don't apply to your situation, but because you can't take your attention away from the fact that it's nearly time to get back to it. That bike needs a little bit of love before you get rolling, though. The Buy One Get One 50% On All Stockton Cleaners at RevZilla with Code ZLACLEAN50 deal is just what you need. Heck, even the four-wheel lovers might want to take advantage of that deal because there are a lot of great products that can freshen up any machine.
Ok, that's about as much rambling as I'm going to do today. As usual, there are still plenty of deals that I'm far too lazy to run through. If these don't do it for you, be sure to check the list below.
Automotive
4K Dual Dash Cam Front and Rear Built-in GPS for $67.99 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code VW7QBJIB]
CargoLoc 2-Piece 52" Aluminum Roof Top Cross Bar Set – Fits Maximum 46” Span Across Existing Raised Side Rails with Gap – Features Keyed Locking Mechanism, Silver for $40.89 at Amazon
Nelson Rigg Commuter Motorcycle Backpack | 50% Off for $79.99 at Revzilla
Prestone AF-KIT Flush 'N Fill Kit for $3.63 at Amazon
Tools / Home Improvement
Etekcity Professional Digital Multimeter A1000, TRMS 6000 Counts Manual Auto Ranging, Measures Voltage, Current, Resistance, Frequency, Continuity, Capacitance, Diode Test, Temperature for $24.00 at Amazon
BLACK+DECKER BDCDD120C 20V MAX Lithium Single Speed Drill/Driver with BLACK+DECKER BDA42SD 42-Piece Standard Screwdriver Bit Set for $43.32 at Amazon
Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver/Ratchet/Hackzall Recip Saw/Multi-Tool Combo Kit (5-Tool) for $259.00 at Home Depot
WORKPRO 36" W x 18" D x 72" H 5-Shelf Storage Rack, Freestanding Shelves, Black, Metal for $61.92 at Walmart
Rubbermaid Garage Corner Tool Tower Rack, Organizes up to 30 Long-Handled Tools, Easy to Assemble, Black, for Home/House/Garage/Outdoor/Sheds (FG5A4700MICHR) for $25.38 at Amazon
Bosch CLPK27-120 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver and Impact Driver) with 2 Batteries, Charger and Case - Power Tool Combo Packs for $99.00 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Aluminum Alloy Magnetic Spirit Level - 16-Inch for $11.75 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Comfort Grip Utility Knife - Retractable 3-Position Locking Blade with 5 Replacement Blades for $7.31 at Amazon
Keter Premier Tall Resin Outdoor Storage Shed with Shelving Brackets for Patio Furniture, Pool Accessories, and Bikes, Grey & Black for $350.20 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Stanley Stainless Steel Shot Glass And Flask Camping Gift Set for $28.00 at Amazon
Buck Knives 3.1" Pocket Knife for $19.97 at Walmart
KAI Personal Steak / Gentleman's Knife, Pack of 2 for $33.29 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Portzon Set of 2 Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights, Anti-Slip, Anti-roll , 5-Pound, Dark Blue for $11.99 at Amazon
