Save 47% On Milwaukee M12 Tools From Home Depot and Fuel That Motivation With More Deals

Daylight savings is right around the corner, temperatures are rising, and each morning has a hint of spring in it to remind you that every day is better than the last. Even if winter is sure to extend its stay longer than its welcome, knowing that better days are closer than ever puts a fire under your rear like no other. What are you going to do with all of that motivation? Who knows. The Drive's audience is a mixed bag of nuts, and you never know what anyone's into at a given moment. That said, we still do our best to dig up killer deals to at least attempt to relieve the financial burden of the projects you've opted to take on.

Home Depot Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver/Ratchet/Hackzall Recip Saw/Multi-Tool Combo Kit (5-Tool)

First up is the Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Multi-Tool Combo Kit that you could jump on for just $259.00 at Home Depot. This loadout of compact power tools is perfect for the weekend warrior that needs a little more juice in tight spots or pros that need power without the extra weight, and it includes something for everyone, serving as an excellent starting point for an M12 collection. Seeing as it even comes with batteries and a charger, you really can't go wrong.

Amazon Bosch CLPK27-120 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver and Impact Driver) with 2 Batteries, Charger, and Case - Power Tool Combo Packs

Even if that deal is stupid good, 250 clams is a lot of money, and you might not need everything it comes with. If you're looking for power on a budget, check out the Bosch CLPK27-120 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver and Impact Driver) with 2 Batteries, Charger, and Case - Power Tool Combo Packs for $99.00 at Amazon. This double driver kit is another killer choice for claustrophobic projects. They have more than enough juice for most situations where you'd need the small package, and despite what that price may suggest, the kit does include the battery and charger.

Amazon Keter Premier Tall Resin Outdoor Storage Shed with Shelving Brackets for Patio Furniture, Pool Accessories, and Bikes, Grey & Black

If the current project is to get your shop together, maybe it's time to lighten the load. Look, we all collect way too many goodies to fuel our hobby. That shop can start looking more like a dumpster than a workspace if you're not careful. The good news is that you can snag the Keter Premier Tall Resin Outdoor Storage Shed with Shelving Brackets for Patio Furniture, Pool Accessories, and Bikes, Grey & Black for $350.20 at Amazon. It's not the biggest or most lavish solution, but it's perfect for storing lawn equipment and other gear that you don't want to liberate from a pile of parts every weekend when lawncare season returns.