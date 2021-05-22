What To Do If You're Driving And Hear a Tornado Warning 

The weather in Texas this week was pretty gnarly: a huge storm swept across the state, leaving tornadoes and flash floods in its wake. On Tuesday evening, I navigated Highway 71 from Austin to Houston in a BMW 440i convertible (which would have been a spectacular drive on a sunny day), and the rain pounded the windshield, impeding my vision. Suddenly, my phone erupted with a high-pitched screech, alerting me to a tornado warning. “FIND SHELTER IMMEDIATELY,” it warned. I'm very familiar with these twisty weapons of destruction from my Indiana childhood and took it seriously.

After dropping more f-bombs in a row than I have in a long while, I spotted an oasis on the left side of the highway: a gas station called The Point. Vehicles were lined up next to every pump and all of the spaces were taken, but someone pulled out at that moment and gave me a front-row spot to park and dash inside. If you’ve never been in a car in the middle of a tornado warning, allow me to share some tips in case this is a situation you someday encounter.