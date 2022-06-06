Save $350 on DeWalt Tools and Gear Up With More Home Depot Sales
There’s always time to drool over discounted power tools.
Even if you intend to use power tools infrequently, you still need a decent set to blast through the jobs that demand them. Otherwise, you'll either have to track down a buddy who'll lend you his precious equipment or pay a professional to do it. Considering your pride will keep you from doing either, we rounded up some of the best deals on power tools the internet has to offer.
We chose Monday to showcase power tool sales because it gives you time to have them delivered before the weekend. We found a sale on a massive chunk of DeWalt's 20-volt Max system at Home Depot. If that’s more than you need, you can snag a three-piece drill and impact set from Ryobi, and Milwaukee's stubby impact is just what you need for that task with limited space to work.
There are so many possibilities and tools to be had at good prices. Check out these deals you don't want to miss.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt 4 1/2-Inch Cordless Grinder for $99 at Amazon
- Milwaukee 18-Volt Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $117.99 at Amazon
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall for $129 at Amazon
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel Cordless Stubby Impact Wrench Kit for $279 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M18 High-Output Starter Kit for $299 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit for $339 at Northern Tool
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt 3/8-Inch Cordless Impact Wrench for $133.85 at Amazon
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Half-Inch Impact Wrench for $116.77 at Amazon
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery Starter Kit for $154 at Amazon
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit for $599 at Home Depot
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Compact Impact Driver Kit for $99 at Home Depot
- Dremel Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit for $58.31 at Amazon
- Dremel 12-Volt Cordless Rotary Tool Kit for $90 at Amazon
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless 10-Tool Combo Kit for $479 at Home Depot
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless Impact Wrench Kit for $129 at Home Depot
- Ryobi One+ HP 18-Volt Cordless Compact Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Impact Wrench for $248 at Home Depot
- Central Machinery 2.5-Liter Ultrasonic Cleaner for $84.99 at Harbor Freight
- Hercules 20-Volt Cordless Grease Gun for $129.99 at Harbor Freight
- Bauer 20-Volt Cordless Slide Switch Angle Grinder for $54.99 at Harbor Freight