Feds Sue Auto Shop Owner Who Paid Ex-Employee’s Final Check in 91,000 Pennies

Revenge is a dish served best in a wheelbarrow. In 91,000 greasy, oily pennies. No, wait – that’s not how it goes. For a man in Fayetteville, Georgia, that’s exactly how it went down when his former employer left $910 dollars in one-cent increments in one messy pile in his driveway. Andreas Flaten finally received the final paycheck he was allegedly due, but in a form that was not only cumbersome but covered in some kind of oily substance.

Flaten filed a complaint with the Department of Labor last January, accusing A OK Walker Autoworks and its owner Miles Walker of stiffing him for his last paycheck before he quit. In an act of what appears to be juvenile pettiness, Flaten got his money, alright, but not in the form of a paper check as is customary in professional circles.