The Kick-Butt (and Not So Much) Cars of Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid spinoff series, was picked up by Netflix in June of last year after a run on YouTube Red. Now in season three, audiences are watching by the millions, including me. I have never binge-watched a show in my life and I devoured seasons one and two in a week over the summer. It’s campy deliciousness, and the drama is entertaining; the cars are a tasty and indispensable side dish.

Cars play an important part in the original Karate Kid franchise. After all, part of Daniel’s training was to wax Miyagi-san’s collection of post-war classic cars. When Miyagi-san handed Daniel the keys to the 1947 Ford Super De Luxe for his birthday, I felt a stab of envy myself. The old Ford returns to the small screen on the continuation of the story in Cobra Kai, along with a host of other vehicles. There are even a few fast-paced car scenes, including one in which a new Audi sedan pursues an aging Dodge minivan.