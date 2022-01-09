Finally, There's a Shelby Cobra on the New Season of Cobra Kai

Raise your hand if you’re also addicted to the campy cheesiness that is Netflix’s Cobra Kai series. Don’t be shy, you’re in good company: in its debut week, audiences spent 120.06 million hours watching season 4, according to the streaming service's tally. The series focuses on main characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence wrestling their past and present as grown-up survivors of the Karate Kid era along with a cast of newcomers and a few blasts from the past.

One of those characters from Karate Kid III (holy moley, how can it be that it was released in 1989?), Terry Silver, slithered his way back into the dark side of the dojo a little more than a week ago. Along with a whole new season of drama, it was Silver who brought the namesake to Cobra Kai in the form of a 1965 Shelby Cobra replica car.