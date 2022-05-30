Save 20 Percent on Milwaukee Tools and Shop More Memorial Day Sales
Who cares about mattress and couch discounts when tools are on sale?
It's Memorial Day, and there are sales going on everywhere. Who cares about mattresses, couches, and all that madness when power tools are on sale? Good tools might not provide the immediate comfort some other items can, but they may be what gets you out of the shop in time to enjoy your time off.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
I don't know what tool team you're on, but I stumbled upon plenty of Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and more impact wrenches on sale today. Even Milwaukee's right-angle impact is discounted, and I’m having a hard time not adding it to the cart.
Those looking for a really sweet bargain can go nuts with a magic coupon that takes 25 percent off any single product at Harbor Freight. Don't waste it on zip ties or moving blankets. Get your hands on a decent power tool for your next set of shop tasks.
Be sure to check out these other Memorial Day sales on power tools.
- DeWalt 20-Volt Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $99.99 at Northern Tool
- Take 25 percent off any single item at Harbor Freight
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Mid-Torque Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit for $339 at Home Depot
- Ridgid 18-Volt Octane Cordless Half-Inch Impact Wrench with batteries for $219 at Home Depot
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless Six-Tool Combo Kit with batteries and charger for $199 at Home Depot
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless Three-Speed Half-Inch Impact Wrench Kit for $129 at Home Depot
- Ridgid 18-Volt Cordless Impact Wrench Kit for $219 at Home Depot
- DeWalt 20-Volt Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench for $179 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M12 Cordless Electric 3/8-Inch Ratchet for $119 at Northern Tool
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel Cordless Right-Angle Impact Wrench for $179 at Northern Tool
- Milwaukee M18 Two-Tool Combo Kit for $199 at Northern Tool
- Bauer 20-Volt Cordless Slide-Switch Angle Grinder for $54.99 at Harbor Freight
- Bauer Six-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum for $49.99 at Harbor Freight
- Predator 1,400-Watt Inverter Generator for $419.99 at Harbor Freight