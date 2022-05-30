Save 20 Percent on Milwaukee Tools and Shop More Memorial Day Sales

It's Memorial Day, and there are sales going on everywhere. Who cares about mattresses, couches, and all that madness when power tools are on sale? Good tools might not provide the immediate comfort some other items can, but they may be what gets you out of the shop in time to enjoy your time off.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

I don't know what tool team you're on, but I stumbled upon plenty of Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and more impact wrenches on sale today. Even Milwaukee's right-angle impact is discounted, and I’m having a hard time not adding it to the cart.

Those looking for a really sweet bargain can go nuts with a magic coupon that takes 25 percent off any single product at Harbor Freight. Don't waste it on zip ties or moving blankets. Get your hands on a decent power tool for your next set of shop tasks.