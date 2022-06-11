Save up to $200 on Milwaukee Tools Now at Home Depot

Milwaukee fans reading about the Ryobi deal at Home Depot we featured yesterday either secretly bought some tools from Team Green or were disappointed that a similar deal wasn't running on their favorite brand. As it turns out, Home Depot is running a nearly identical sale on not one but two Milwaukee battery kits .

Right now, when you buy one of two Milwaukee M18 Fuel battery kits from Home Depot, you can take one of the select M18 tools to go with it. The first option runs for $199 and includes a 5-Ah battery, a 2-Ah battery, and a charger, and comes with one of five tools. The second option is going for $299 and comes with two 6-Ah batteries and a charger, but buyers can pick from the same five tools offered with the other kit along with six additional choices. There are 11 Milwaukee tools to choose from, and they include some seriously killer goodies such as a compact impact wrench and a portable wet/dry shop vac, either of which would run you around $200 on their own without the deal.