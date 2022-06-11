Save up to $200 on Milwaukee Tools Now at Home Depot
Everyone loves free stuff. Choose from 11 cordless tools when you buy a battery kit.
Milwaukee fans reading about the Ryobi deal at Home Depot we featured yesterday either secretly bought some tools from Team Green or were disappointed that a similar deal wasn't running on their favorite brand. As it turns out, Home Depot is running a nearly identical sale on not one but two Milwaukee battery kits.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Right now, when you buy one of two Milwaukee M18 Fuel battery kits from Home Depot, you can take one of the select M18 tools to go with it. The first option runs for $199 and includes a 5-Ah battery, a 2-Ah battery, and a charger, and comes with one of five tools. The second option is going for $299 and comes with two 6-Ah batteries and a charger, but buyers can pick from the same five tools offered with the other kit along with six additional choices. There are 11 Milwaukee tools to choose from, and they include some seriously killer goodies such as a compact impact wrench and a portable wet/dry shop vac, either of which would run you around $200 on their own without the deal.
This deal is running until July 31, but act fast if you want to give these tools as a Father's Day gift:
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Cordless Random Orbit Sander (Usually $129, available with both kits)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Cordless Oscillating Multitool (Usually $129, available with both kits)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Cordless Half-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver (Usually $169, available with both kits)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Surge 18-Volt Cordless Quarter-Inch Hex Impact Driver (Usually $169, available with both kits)
- Milwaukee M18 Gen-2 18-Volt Cordless LED Flood Light (Usually $169, available with both kits)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Cordless Rocket Dual-Power Tower Light (Usually $229, 6-Ah kit only)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Cordless Compact Router (Usually $199, 6-Ah kit only)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Cordless Grinder (Usually $199, 6-Ah kit only)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Cordless Hackzall Reciprocating Saw (Usually $159, 6-Ah kit only)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Gen-3 18-Volt Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench (Usually $219, 6-Ah kit only)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Cordless 2.5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum (Usually $199, 6-Ah kit only)