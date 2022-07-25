Home Depot Has Even More Power Tool Deals on Tap
You don’t want to pass up good prices on good tools.
July is winding to an end, and a lot of power tool sales are leaving with it. No need to get all worked up while you scramble to find good prices on the tools you've been saving up for. I've already done that for you. I put together a list of all your favorite tools. Red, blue, yellow, green, whatever your favorite color is, you'll find all the best deals at Home Depot in the list below.
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Battery and Charger Kit with free 3/8-inch impact wrench for $99
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt High Performance Starter Kit with free tool for $199
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Six-Tool Kit with batteries, charger, and bag for $199
- Ryobi One+ HP 18-Volt Five-Tool Kit with batteries, charger, and bag for $219
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt 10-Tool Kit with three batteries and charger for $479
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Half-InchDrill/Driver with batteries, charger, and bag for $99
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Quarter-Inch Impact Driver with batteries, charger, and bag for $99
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Drill/Impact Kit with batteries, charger, and bag for $169
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Nine-Tool Cordless Combo Kit with batteries and charger for $569
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 10-Tool Kit with batteries, charger, and bag for $599
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit with two batteries and bag for $179
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit with Hackzall and free tool or battery for $419
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Five-Tool Kit with batteries, charger, and bag plus free tool or battery for $399
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Four-Tool Kit with Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench for $629
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Six-Tool Kit With Half-Inch High-Torque Impact Wrench and Band Saw for $1,149
- Makita 18-Volt X2 LXT Rear Handle Circular Saw Kit with free tool for $249
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with batteries and free tool for $279
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Eight-Piece Tool Kit for $399
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Combo Kit with free tool for $399
- Makita Four-Speed High-Torque 3/4-Inch Impact Wrench Kit with battery for $619