Prime Day Deals: Tactical & Military Gear

Amazon offers a wide selection of tactical accessories, equipment, and gear. And on Prime Day 2020, all Prime Day members can stock up and kit themselves out for much, much less. Let The Drive help you find deals on exactly what you need, from tactical vests, pouches, and packs to patches, backpacks, clothing and so much more. Even hunting items and equipment will see serious savings. Lightning Deals, limited Prime Day offers, and discounts across Amazon’s storefront offer plenty of opportunities to score bargains.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and it’s introducing some awesome discounts and deals. If you’re shopping for military and tactical gear, you won’t want to miss the low prices offered during this two-day event that runs from October 13 to 14. You’ll find tens of thousands of products marked down to create once-a-year deals, and it’s the perfect opportunity to save big on the tactical items you’ve been wanting.

Don’t try to sort through the thousands of Prime Day deals on your own. We’ll be regularly updating this list of the best military and tactical gear bargains through Wednesday, October 14. Because of timeliness, we've tried to avoid Amazon's short-term Lightning Deals.

This list was updated on October 13, 2020.

20% or More Off Select Tactical Flashlights

Are you looking for a solid, reliable tactical light without spending a small fortune? During Prime Day, law enforcement, first responders, and shooting sports enthusiasts can find tactical flashlights with discounts north of 20 percent. The Olight Baldr Pro even throws in a green laser as a bonus. Normally, you can get this combo for $149.95, but with Prime Day, it can be had at over 30 percent off, a mere $104.96.

Get 20% Off Tactical Backpacks

Whether you need a backpack for operational, EDC, or outdoor use, finding the right bag at the right price is a strategic no-brainer. Prime Day deals on tactical backpacks are hitting at least 20 percent off. For those with some serious gear to haul, the WolfWarriorX 3-Day Expandable Outdoor Large Backpack is quite a deal. During Prime Day, get it for $30.39, a 20 percent savings.

Save Up To 40% On Camping Axes And Tomahawks

Camping axes and tomahawks are incredibly useful tools on the trail and around the campsite. During Prime Day, you can pick up a quality option that won’t break the bank. The CRKT Woods Nobo tomahawk usually costs $69.99, but Prime Day pricing is only $41.29 which translates to an incredible 40 percent savings.

Backcountry Tents for 20% Off

Finding the perfect tent for camping or backpacking can be a challenge, particularly when budgets are tight. Thanks to Prime Day, tents like the Featherstone UL Granite 2P and UL Peridot 2P are available for at least 20 percent off. Normally $119.99, these impressively lightweight tents are a steal with a Prime Day price of $95.99.

Save Up To 33% on Sleeping Bags

Sleep comfortably on your next outdoor excursion or backyard camping trip thanks to some great deals on select sleeping bags. Prime Day deals are hitting up to 33 percent on products such as the EcooPro Warm Weather Sleeping Bag. This bag is available in multiple colors for as low as $17.67, a good two-thirds of its original listing at $25.99. Sweet dreams.

Up To 30% Off Tactical Boots, Including Bates and Under Armour

Time to get a grip? With up to 30 percent off of tactical boots, get some great traction with great savings to match. During Prime Day, save up to 30 percent off on select sizes of Bates Mens 8" Ultralite Tactical Boot. Normally $119.95, these boots can be had for $82.97 in size 9.

Save Up To 40% on Select Folding Saws

When it’s time to start the cooking fire or field dress that incredible high country elk, a folding saw is your indispensable tool. The MSD Folding Hand Saw usually runs around $31.11, but during Prime Day, you can save 40 percent off that price thanks to a listing of only $16.87.