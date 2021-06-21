All the Best Prime Day Deals Car Lovers Need to Know Right Now
Amazon Prime Day is Monday and Tuesday, June 21-22. Here all the deals we found for car enthusiasts.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Prime Day is upon us! Amazon has unleashed its annual torrent of bargains, sales, and markdowns. We've compiled all the best deals guaranteed to pique the interest of car lovers and auto enthusiasts, from tools to car accessories, gadgets, and more.
Prime Day runs through midnight Pacific time on Tuesday, June 21. We will keep this hub updated as Prime Day rolls on, with fresh deals for drivers, RV owners, car campers, truck accessories, and much more.
Remember, many of Amazon's Prime Day deals are Lightning Deals—so they'll only last for a limited time. Our advice? Make sure you're a Prime member, and download the Amazon app on your phone. You can then set notifications for whenever deals on your interests ("Automotive," hello?) go on sale.
If you're not yet a Prime member, you can score a 30-Day Free Trial here, which will cover you through Prime Day. Just cancel it afterward, if you'd like.
Car and Truck Gear & Accessories
- Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone / $14.99, was $50/ Amazon
- Sun Joe SPX3001 2030 PSI 1.76 GPM 14.5 AMP Electric Pressure Washer with Hose Reel, Green / $124.99; was $230 / Amazon
- Vantrue N4 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front and Rear, 4K+1080P Front and Inside, 1440P+1080P+1080P Three Way Triple Car Camera, IR Night Vision, Capacitor, Support 256GB Max / 40% Off / $174.99; was $290 / Amazon
- Vantrue S1 4k Dash Cam, Dual 1080P Front and Rear Car Camera with Built in GPS Speed, 24/7 Parking Mode, Sony Night Vision, Single Front 60fps, Capacitor, Motion Sensor, Support 256GB Max / 37% Off / $125.99; was $200 / Amazon
- Vantrue T3 1520P 24/7 Dash Cam with Radar Motion Detection Parking Mode, Super Capacitor Car Dashboard Camera with Night Vision, OBD Hardwired Cable, 160° Wide Angle, Support up to 256GB / 30% Off / $118.99; was $170 / Amazon
- Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080P Dash Cam, 2.5K 1440P Dash Cam, Front and Inside Accident Car Dash Camera with Infrared Night Vision, Motion Detection, G-Sensor, Support 256GB max / $118.99; was $200 / Amazon
- Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam Full HD 1920x1080P Car Dash Camera 1.5 inch 160 Degree DashCam with Sony Night Vision Sensor, Motion Sensor, Collision Detection, Support 256GB Max / $51.99; $100 / Amazon
- GOOLOO 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter (All Gas, up to 10.0L Diesel Engine) 12V Auto Battery Jumper Booster with USB Quick Charge and Type C Port, Portable Power Pack for Trucks, SUVs / 35% Off / $98.98; $170 / Amazon
- GOOLOO 2000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for Up to 9L Gas or 7L Diesel Engine / 36% Off / $69.98; was $110 / Amazon
- GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter - 1200A Peak 18000mAh (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) / 30% Off / $48.99; was $70 / Amazon
- GOOLOO Jump Starter Battery Pack - 1500A Peak Water-Resistant Portable Lithium Car Booster for Up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L Diesel Engine / 30% Off / $48.99; was $70 / Amazon
- GOOLOO 1200A Peak 18000mAh SuperSafe Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine), 12V Portable Power Pack / 39% Off / $48.99; was $80 / Amazon
- TORQ TORQX Random Orbital Polisher / $69.94; was $130 / Amazon
- Save on Select Chemical Guys Car Wash Kits and Accessories / Amazon
- Chemical Guys BUF501X 10FX Random Orbital Polisher Kit (Polisher + 9 Items) / 32% Off / $156.04; was $230 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys 10FX Random Orbital Polisher Kit One-Step Scratch and Swirl Remover Kit (8 Items) / 33% Off / $153.99; was $220 / Amazon
- Torq BUF505 TORQ15DA 15mm Long-Throw Random Orbital Polisher / 36% Off / $147.74; was $230 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys BUF 209X Complete Detailing Kit (13 Items, Torq Torqx) / $118.99; was $190 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys BUF 503X TORQX Random Polisher Kit with Pads, Polishes & Compounds (9 Items) / 30% Off / $111.99; was $160 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys BUF612 TORQX Random Orbital Polisher ONE-Step Scratch and Swirl Remover KIT, 7 Items / $89.25; was $160 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys EQP320 MTM PF22 Professional Foam Lance/Cannon / 32% Off / $73.53 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL144 TORQ Foam Cannon Snow Foamer & Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo & Superior Surface Cleaning Soap (1 Gal), 2 Items / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys EQP339 TORQ Professional Foam Cannon & Tough Mudder Truck Wash, 128oz / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys EQP317 Torq Professional Foam Cannon and Glossworkz Auto Wash (1 Gal), 128 fl. oz, 1 Pack / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL143 Snow Foam Cleanser, 1 Gallon, Torq Foam Cannon Snow Foamer & Honeydew, 128 fl. oz, 1 Pack / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL148 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun, Bucket and (6) 16 oz Car Care Cleaning Chemicals / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL169 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon, Bucket and (6) 16 oz Car Care Cleaning Chemicals / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL129 Best Two Bucket Wash and Dry Kit, 16 fl. oz, 11 Pack / 30% Off / $69.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL203 Black Car Care Kit, 9 Items / 30% Off / $66.49; was $95 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL800 The Best Detailing Kit, 8 Items Including (5) 16 oz. Products / 21% Off / $62.99 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL145 Torq Foam Cannon Snow Foamer and 3 Premium Soaps, 16 fl. oz, 4 Items / 30% Off / $62.99; was $90 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL126 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun, Bucket and (5) 16 oz Car Care Cleaning Chemicals / 30% Off / $62.99; was $100 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL127 Wash and Wax Detailing Bucket Kit, 16 fl. oz., 6 Items / 30% Off / $38.49; was $55 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys EQP347 TORQ Foam Blaster 6 & Tough Mudder Truck Wash, 16 fl. oz / 30% Off / $37.79; was $54 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACC 326 – Torq Foam Blaster 6 Foam Wash Gun / 39% Off / $30.05; was $50 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys HOL133 Best Detailing Bucket Kit (5 Items), 16. Fluid_Ounces / 30% Off / $29.39; was $42 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACC1001R Creeper Professional Bucket Dolly, Red / 30% Off / $27.99; was $44 / Amazon
- Torq EQP402 Snubby Easy Trigger Foam Cannon Attachment for Gas & Electric Pressure Washers / 30% Off / $27.99; was $44 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys ACC610 Detailing Bag and Trunk Organizer / 30% Off / $27.99; was $50 / Amazon
Tools and Garage Gear
- CRAFTSMAN Workbench with Drawer Liner Roll/Tray Set, 41-Inch, 6 Drawer, Red (CMST82777RB) / 38% Off / $339; was $549 / Amazon
- Craftsman Air Compressor, 6 Gallon, Pancake, Oil-Free with 13 Piece Accessory Kit (CMEC6150K) / 40% Off / $99; was $164 / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN Home Tool Kit / Mechanics Tools Kit, 102-Piece (CMMT99448) / 35% Off / $72; was $110 / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN Heat Gun, Electric (CMEE531) / 30% Off / $34.99; was $50 / Amazon
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Angle Grinder Kit, 4.5-Inch Paddle Switch Small Angle Grinder and 1-1/2-Inch Die Grinder, 2-Tool (DCK203P1) / 29% Off / $249; was $348 / Amazon
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece (DWMT73802) / 30% Off / $80; was $112 / Amazon
- DEWALT DWA123AMQ4 111PC Bits & Blades Master Set/ 26% Off / $52; was $70 / Amazon
- DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light, Hand Held (DCL044) / $29; was $59 / Amazon
- DEWALT Impact Socket Set, SAE, 1/2-Inch, 10-Piece (DW22812) / $26.50; was $85 / Amazon
- DEWALT Titanium Drill Bit Set, Pilot Point, 21-Piece (DW1361) / $19.98; was $50 / Amazon
- Save up to 40% on BLACK+DECKER Tools and Vacuums / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 4-Tool (BD4KITCDCRL) / $99; was $199 / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit, 68 Piece (LDX120PK) / 20% Off / $59; was $75 / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) / 30% Off / $39; was $60 / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER Sander, Detail, 1.2-Amp (BDEMS200C) / 32% Off / $30; was 43 / Amazon
- Chemical Guys 10FX Random Orbital Polisher / $104.99; was $200 / Amazon
- Torq BUF505X TORQ15DA 15mm Long-Throw Random Orbital Polisher Kit (8 Items) / 33% Off / $170.65; was $260 / Amazon
- myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - Smartphone Controlled / $16.98; was $30 / Amazon
- Big Ass Fans Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan, 52", White / 24% Off / $559.30; was $800 / Amazon
- Save on Sylvania LED Light Bulbs and More / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Chainsaw, 12-Inch (CMCCS620M1) / 32% Off / $134; was $197 / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Hedge Trimmer, 22-Inch (CMCHTS820D1) / 34% Off / $111; was $169 / Amazon
- Save on Greenworks Lawn Tools / Amazon
Cameras, Drones, & Action Photography
- DEERC DE22 GPS Drone with 4K Camera 2-axis Gimbal, EIS Anti-Shake, 5G FPV Live Video Brushless Motor, Auto Return Home, Selfie, Follow Me, Waypoints, Circle Fly 52Min Flight with Carrycase / $251.99 / Amazon
- Holy Stone HS720E 4K EIS Drone with UHD Camera for Adults, Easy GPS Quadcopter for Beginner with 46mins Flight Time, Brushless Motor, 5GHz FPV Transmission, Auto Return Home, Follow Me& Anti-shake Cam / 30% Off / $237.99 / Amazon
- Holy Stone HS175 Drone with Camera for Adults 2K UHD, GPS Auto Return, 5GHz FPV RC Quadcopter Follow Me, Waypoints, Circle Fly, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, 2 Batteries for 40 Min and Carrying Case / 30% Off / $104.99 / Amazon
- Holy Stone 2K GPS FPV RC Drone HS100 with HD Camera Live Video and GPS Return Home, Large Quadcopter with Adjustable Wide-Angle Camera, Follow Me, Altitude Hold, 18 Minutes Flight, Long Control Range / 30% Off / $97.99 / Amazon
- Holy Stone HS165 GPS FPV Drones with 2K HD Camera for Adults, Foldable Drone for Beginners with Auto Return Home, Follow Me, Circle Fly, Tap Fly, Includes 2 Batteries and Carrying Case / 30% Off / $90.99 / Amazon
Smart Home and Tech
- Save on BN-LINK Smart Plugs and More / Amazon
- Save 30% off Smart Home Devices / Amazon
- Up to 40% on GE Smart Light Bulbs and LED Bulbs / Amazon
- Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera with two-year battery life, motion detection, and two-way audio – 5 camera kit / 36% Off / $179.99 / Amazon
- Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera with two-year battery life, motion detection, and two-way audio – 3 camera kit / 37% Off / $119.99 / Amazon
- Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera with two-year battery life, motion detection, and two-way audio – 2 camera kit / 36% Off / $89.99 / Amazon
- Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera with two-year battery life, motion detection, and two-way audio – 1 camera kit / 38% Off / $49.99 / Amazon
- Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera with two-year battery life, motion detection, and two-way audio – Add-on camera (Sync Module required) / 36% Off / $44.99 / Amazon
- Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, Works with Alexa – 2 cameras / 38% Off / $39.98 / Amazon
- Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, Works with Alexa – 1 camera / $19.99 / Amazon
- Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery life and motion detection, set up in minutes – 5 camera kit / $224.99 / Amazon
- Blink Outdoor - wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera, two-year battery life, motion detection, set up in minutes – 3 camera kit / 40% Off / $149.99 / Amazon
- Blink Outdoor - wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera, two-year battery life, motion detection, set up in minutes – 2 camera kit / $104.99 / Amazon
- Blink Outdoor - wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera, two-year battery life, motion detection, set up in minutes – 1 camera kit / 40% Off / $59.99 / Amazon
- Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery life and motion detection, set up in minutes – Add-on camera (Sync Module required) / $49.99 / Amazon
Special Prime Day Deals
- $10 Prime Day Credit w/ any $10+ Small Business Order
- Up to 50% off Amazon Devices
- Earn $10 Credit w/ Amazon Assistant
Credit Card Offers
- $20 Credit when you add your Discover Card to Amazon
- 50% off w/ Chase Ultimate Rewards Points (Up to $15)
- Earn Bonus Points w/ the Amazon Prime Credit Card
- $150 Amazon Gift Card w/ Prime Credit Card Approval
Stay tuned! More Prime Day deals to come ...
