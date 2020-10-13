Prime Day Deals: Tools & Shop Gear

From hand tools to power tools and everything you need to have on-hand, you’ll find the best Prime Day deals right here

ByHeather Fishel
Prime Day Deals: Tools & Shop Gear
Deposit Photos

Car geeks, get ready to save big. Amazon’s annual Prime Day is finally here, and you have just two days to score deals and discounts on automotive tools and shop gear. There’s no better time to stock up and equip yourself with everything you might need while working on your car, from handheld tools like pliers and socket wrenches to cleaning cloths and rags — and so much more. Tens of thousands of shop tools and gear will be deeply discounted just for current Amazon Prime members through October 14.

Amazon

On Prime Day 2020, you’ll find trusted tools and accessories of all kinds and from all brands at bargain prices. And we’re here to help you figure out which deals are actually worth the hype (and your money). TheDRIVE will be updating this list of all of the best Prime Day deals on tools and gear for your very own auto shop as they appear.

MORE TO READ