Prime Day Deals: Garage & Shop Equipment

On October 13 and 14, Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event will take place — and car geeks, you don’t want to miss it. If you’re a Prime member (or taking advantage of Prime’s free 30-day trial), you’ll get access to a wealth of discounts and deals on a huge selection of garage and shop products.

There’s no better opportunity to equip your garage or shop with new gear than Prime Day. While Amazon might not be the first place you head if you’re looking for quality products and trusted brands, there are still great deals to be found. You’ll find bargain prices on everything from stools to shelves to ramps to decor. And TheDRIVE is here to help you determine what’s worth your attention and your investment.