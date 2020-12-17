The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A wise man once said, “It’s a poor craftsman who blames his tools.” And while this phrase holds a lot of water, there’s no doubt that quality tools make the job that much better — and a heckuva lot easier. A lot of thought and care goes into the design and construction of a good set of tools. Design aspects that make it easier to work in tight spaces, how it feels in the hand, and sheer performance along with durability all come into consideration at the drawing table.

You already know tools are a popular gift idea for mechanics, and no one can blame you for wanting to get the do-it-yourselfer in your life quality tools and equipment this holiday season. That can be easier said than done if you have no clue what they need, want — or what they will actually use. That’s what we’re here for. If you need a great gift for the mechanic in your life, here are some great tool gift ideas that have a place in every shop this holiday season. (Prices were valid at press time, but deals expire and prices can change.)

