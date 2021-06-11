Now's the Time to Get Great Deals on Summer Driving Gear and Gifts for Father's Day
Father's Day is June 20—time's running out to get dad the perfect Father's Day gift.
- Deals
- Guides & Gear
You want Deals? The Drive's got deals.
Father's Day is coming up next Sunday, June 20, and automotive gear and accessories always make solid Dad's Day presents. Whether your dad is a car junkie or just enjoys a nice long drive, we've got the goods to make his car shine and his ride more pleasant.
There are plenty of cool Father's Day gift ideas below, but check out The Drive's comprehensive Father's Day Gift Guide for all the great stuff car-loving dads want.
We've got plenty of tools for tinkerers, gear for swag-lovers, and tech for all you nerdy dads who love your gadgets. Gamers? We didn't forget about y'all. Lots of good stuff on sale.
Moreover, Amazon Prime Day is June 21-22, when thousands of Lightning Deals and snap-bargains take place at the world's largest online retailer. Like many websites today, Amazon offers the convenience, selection, and value of ordering stuff—especially gifts—online and having it dropped on your doorstep.
Early Prime Day & Father's Day Sales
- 50% Off your Amazon Purchase (Maximum Discount of $15) for Chase Ultimate Rewards Members / Amazon
- Father's Day Sale / Walmart
- 3-Day Dads and Grads Sale / Best Buy
Automotive
- OBD2 Scanner TOPDON ArtiDiag500, Engine ABS SRS Transmission Diagnostic Scan Tool/ $118 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code NU2W6A8D / Amazon
- Rexing V2 Front and Rear Camera Dash Cam V2 / $100 / Best Buy
- RaceQuip Underwear Head Sock Balaclava SFI 3.3 Fire Retardant FR Single Layer Hood / $25 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- GLX Unisex-Adult GX11 Compact Lightweight Full Face Motorcycle Street Bike Helmet with Extra Tinted Visor DOT Approved / $55 / Amazon
- Newly Added Closeouts & Clearance Gear / RevZilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- Powerbuilt 8 lb LED Lighted Telescoping Magnetic Retriever Pick Up Tool / $4 / Amazon
- Craftsman Assorted x 3/8 in. drive SAE 6 Point Standard Socket Set 10 pc. / $10 / Ace Hardware for Rewards Members (free to join)
- Craftsman Assorted x 3/8 in. drive Metric 6 Point Standard Socket 10 pc. / $10 / Ace Hardware for Rewards Members (free to join)
- Performance Tool Low Profile Oversized Shop Mechanic X-Frame Creeper / $67 / Amazon
- Rotary Tool Kit, Meterk 160W Rotary Tool with Flex shaft, 83pcs Accessories, 6-Speed ( / $16 After Promo Code Q7P3FTJR / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN V20-Amp 20-Volt Max Variable Speed 1/2-in Drive Cordless Impact Wrench/ $119 / Lowes
- 3M Exterior Automotive Attachment Tape / $8 / Amazon
- METAKOO Hacksaw Frame Set, Including Standard and Mini Hacksaw, 12-Inch Replaceable Blades / $15 After Promo Code UZRWVAUM / Amazon
- Irwin Vise-Grip 8-Piece GrooveLock Pliers Set / $78 / Walmart
- Up to 60% off Certified Refurbished Top-brand Power Tools / eBay
- DeWALT Outdoor Tools, Buy One, Get One 50% Off / Ace Hardware
- DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light, Hand Held, Tool Only / $54 / Amazon
- Rivet Gun with 100-Piece Rivets, Single Hand Manual Rivet Gun Kit / $16 After Promo Code 55JR2AOX / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- YOOMO Camping Hammock with Mosquito Net & 10ft Hammock Tree Straps / $26 After Promo Code WKFVOPXT / Amazon
- Portable Barbecue Charcoal Foldable Grill Set, Stainless Steel / $45 After Promo Code DI2FNCH7 / Amazon
- Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer / $14 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Bounty Hunter TK4 Tracker IV Metal Detector & Hunter Metal Detector Pinpointer/ $121 / Amazon
- Mr. Heater BaseCamp BOSS-XB13 Battery Operated Shower System / $150 / eBay
- PROGENY Portable Power Station 300W Solar Generator / $160 After Promo Code RFUW6RRB / Amazon
- Ozark Trail Camping Utility Wagon with Tailgate & Extension Handle / $59 / Walmart
Toys
- CIRO Space Shuttle Toys, 7 in 1 STEM Science Solar Robot Building Kit / $10 After Promo Code AVT5XMDW / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Control / FREE / Epic Games
- Arcade1Up Big Buck Hunter Pro Arcade with Riser and Wall Sign / $500 / Best Buy
- Select Xbox Games On Sale / Starting at $10 / Best Buy
Fitness / Health
- PRCTZ 40 lb Adjustable Cast Iron Dumbbell Set with Case / $50 / Walmart
- TRX Training Slam Ball, Easy-Grip Tread & Durable Rubber Shell, 8lbs / $18 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Acer Chromebook Spin Convertible Laptop, MediaTek Octa-Core Processor, 11.6" HD Touchscreen, 4GB / $199 / Walmart
- HP 11.6" Chromebook MediaTek MT8183 4GB Memory 32GB eMMC / $159 / Best Buy
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case / $150 / Amazon
- Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case / $129 / Amazon
- Bose Sport Earbuds - True Wireless Earphones - Bluetooth In Ear Headphones for Workouts and Running / $159 / Amazon
Power / Charging
- USB C Fast Charger, Knoform 61W USB C Power Adapter / $12 After Promo Code X4X495GK / Amazon
- Panasonic BK-3MCCA8BA eneloop AA 2100 Cycle Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 8 Pack/ $19 / Amazon
- Panasonic BK-4MCCA4BA eneloop AAA 2100 Cycle Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack/ $10 / Amazon
- Panasonic BK-4MCCA8BA eneloop AAA 2100 Cycle Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 8 Pack/ $16 / Amazon
-
RELATEDThis Meguiar's Complete Car Care Kit Is the Perfect Father's Day Gift for Any Car LoverFather's Day is coming up quick! Put a smile on Dad's face with this killer complete car care kit.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Best Father’s Day Gifts for Car Enthusiasts from Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, and MoreWhether Dad’s a tech-y gadgeteer or a hands-on, DIY wrencher, we’ve got a Father’s Day gift idea for every kind of car guy.READ NOW
-
RELATEDWhat's the Best Car Advice You Got From Your Dad?It's Father's Day. Let's pool some Dad Knowledge.READ NOW