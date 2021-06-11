You want Deals? The Drive's got deals.

Father's Day is coming up next Sunday, June 20, and automotive gear and accessories always make solid Dad's Day presents. Whether your dad is a car junkie or just enjoys a nice long drive, we've got the goods to make his car shine and his ride more pleasant.

There are plenty of cool Father's Day gift ideas below, but check out The Drive's comprehensive Father's Day Gift Guide for all the great stuff car-loving dads want.