Car lovers are some seriously tough people to shop for. They’re particular about what kinds of products, gadgets, and tools they use, and often already have everything for their ride and garage they could possibly need or want. You can’t just buy them some basic car gift — you need to find something special, something that’ll stand out.

We’re here to help. The Drive has rounded up the best holiday gift picks for any car lover, all for less than $500. These great gift ideas are perfect for auto enthusiasts with any interest, from those who want the latest tech gadgets behind the wheel to home mechanics who love growing their auto tool collection. You’ll find something for the car geeks in your life that’ll make the perfect holiday present.

Add the following gift ideas to your shopping list if you’re searching for the perfect gift for any car enthusiast in your life. Some are even available as limited-time holiday deals, so you can score an awesome present and save at the same time. (Prices were valid at press time, but deals expire and prices can change.)

Check out The Drive's Guide to the Best Holiday Car Gifts in 2020!