The Drive Brings You the Best in Car, Truck, and Outdoor Deals from Walmart, Amazon, and More
Ready to save big? Check out our Deals roundups every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Looking for the best deals on automotive, motorcycle, and outdoor gear? The Drive has you covered.
Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we'll bring you the best in car, truck, tech, and tactical equipment. 99 percent of the time, these goods will be marked down, discounted, on sale, or otherwise a deal. Occassionally, though, we'll just throw in stuff that we like and want our readers to know about, too. Today is no different.
And though driving is life, we always include the best in deals in TVs, streaming, gaming, and tech. We know your interests are varied, and deals run the gamut. So you can count on the Deals team at The Drive to bring you the best in car, truck, and motorcycle deals.
Ready to save? Ready to deal? Check out the best deals below.
Automotive
- YOHIA Car Windshield Sun Shade Umbrella / $9.99 After Promo Code AFX9QYF3 / Amazon
- BOYO Bar-Type License Plate Mounted Backup Camera with Parking Lines and LED Lights (Black) / $41.94 / Amazon
- Tacklife M2 12V DC Digital Auto Tire Inflator / $23.99 After Promo Code FNI4ODJR / Amazon
- Eaz-Lift 24" RV Stabilizing Scissor Jack, Fits Pop-Up Campers and Travel Trailers,5,000lb rating, Pack of 2 / $49.61 / Amazon
Moto
- Stockton Magnetic Rechargeable LED Flashlight/ $14.99 / Revzilla
- BILT Nomad Air Jacket / $169.99 / Revzilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- CRAFTSMAN Small Screwdriver Set, 6-Piece / $5.98 / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tools Kit with 3 Drawer Box, 216-Piece / $119/ Amazon
- Ginsco 580pcs 21 Heat Shrink Tubing Kit, 6 Colors 11 Sizes / $5.96 / Amazon
- Buffer Polisher, 12.5A, 6-Speed Variable 600-3000RPM, LED Display, Replaceable Pad / $47.99 After Digital Coupon / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tools Kit, 57-Piece / $39.98 / Amazon
- EMF Meter Meterk Electromagnetic Field Radiation Detector / $21.69 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 7EBP9PH9 / Amazon
- Muscle Rack Silver-Vein 12" D x 30" W x 60" H 5-Shelves Steel Shelving Unit / $47.07 / Walmart
- EGO Battery Lawn Tools are On Sale Today / Lowes
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- TETON Sports LEEF Lightweight Adult Mummy Sleeping Bag, Adult/ $44.64 / Amazon
- Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24" Vertical Smoker / $141.83 / Amazon
- Hooyman Hook ‘em Machete with Ergonomic Non-Slip Handle and Belt Sheath / $22.57 / Amazon
Toys
- LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 (864 Pieces) / $56.99 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming Desktop PC, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Wi-Fi 5 / $1699.99 / Amazon
- 2021 Microsoft XBOX SERIES S 512GB Video Game Console / $399.99 / eBay
Fitness / Health
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) (4th Generation) / $499.99 / Amazon
- 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) (4th Generation) / $649.99 / Amazon
- Nostalgia Retro 2.5-Ounce Tabletop Popcorn Maker / $60.87 / Amazon
- Up to 35% off Anker Charging Products / Amazon
Apparel
- Extra 20% off $25 or More, Direct from PUMA Use Promo Code PUMAFAST20 / eBay
- PUMA Men's Mercedes-AMG Petronas Future Kart Cat Motorsport Shoes / $31.99 After Promo Code PUMAFAST20 / eBay
- PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 8 Motorsport Shoes / $31.99 After Promo Code PUMAFAST20 / eBay
- PUMA Men's Scuderia Ferrari Ridge Cat Motorsport Shoes / $51.99 After Promo Code PUMAFAST20 / eBay
