Which Car Has the Best Ambient Lighting?

I was waiting for my son to finish soccer practice in a Mercedes-Benz S 580 a few weeks ago as the sun set, happily ensconced in a sea of buttery leather. As dusk settled in, the interior of the car started to glow, lit by hundreds of LEDs that encircled the cabin in colors that morphed from orange to purple to blue. Depending on how you're feeling that day, the hues could inspire you to crank up some dance club music and pretend you're 21 again or chill out with some jazz. This time, I chose the former.

Some people think it's gimmicky and others love it. I wanted to see what you think: which cars have the best ambient lighting, and is it a selling point for you?

Twelve years ago, Cars.com published a study about ambient lighting, conducted by BMW and the Lighting Engineering Group at Ilmenau University of Technology in Germany. The result of the study, the group said, showed that ambient lighting may increase a driver’s perceived safety and quality of the car.