Which Was the Best Batmobile?

Batman’s first car was a simple red convertible. First appearing in comic book form in 1939, the Batmobile was not much more than a family car, really, and it wasn’t even called the Batmobile until 1941. That’s when the Caped Crusader’s ride started getting interesting, with wings and a sleek black profile to match Batman’s uniform.

The newest Batman movie of the franchise was released yesterday, and now we know that he’s driving a classic muscle car reminiscent of a Dodge Charger, giving “Hellcat” a brand-new meaning. It has a rear-mounted engine and I must confess that I love it. This latest creation for The Batman got me wondering: which Batmobile do you think has been the best one so far?