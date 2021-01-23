Inside the Bulletproofing Process of Armored Vehicles

Armadillos wear their armor on the outside. Turtles carry theirs on their back. Knights were clad in chain mail and armor to defend them during jousting tournaments and in battle. Armored vehicles, on the other hand, wear their protection on the inside, and if the job is good you won’t be able to tell an armored vehicle from a typical one. If I were James Bond, I’d like the idea of an armored Ferrari 458 Speciale to not only fend off .44 Magnum rounds but get me the heck out of there faster than, say, an armored SUV. Technically, you can armor any vehicle you want. If you dream about an armored Chevy HHR, you can make that happen for about $80,000 with Alpine Armoring, a firm based in the D.C. area. The company seems like a good bet; of thousands of vehicles armored so far, not a single incident of armor penetration has been reported. Presumably, Elon Musk didn’t use this company for the Cybertruck’s armored windows that failed onstage during a live demo.

If you find that you are regularly engaging in heavily-armed car chases like the ones in 6 Underground, armoring could be a smart investment for you. (Did you see the opening sequence in the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, by the way? It’s epic.) Alpine’s client list includes the usual suspects like the U.S. military, embassies, VIPs, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, and corporations. The company is also a registered and certified contractor for the United Nations and U.S. Department of Defense. For Alpine Armoring to suit up a vehicle, they strip it down to the bare steel or aluminum and go from there. Even before that, though, the engineering team takes on the big job of making all of the calculations before the armoring is added. Finding the center of gravity both before and after the build is key, and the weight of the vehicle, coil spring stiffness, pendulum weight, and more are factored in. In the case of some aluminum-bodied vehicles, engineers have to figure out how to overcome the challenge of applying steel armoring since you can’t weld the two metals together. Plus, aluminum tends to buckle under the weight of heavier steel. “The more time you spend doing the design, the better it will be in the end,” Dan Diana from Alpine Armoring told me. Armoring for sports cars might include Dyneema, which is a composite Polyethene material that’s about ¼ the weight of ballistic steel, and/or Kevlar. Dyneema is thick, however, and that makes it harder to reinstall the upholstery to original OEM specs. Alpine Armoring prefers what they call “tried-and-true” lightweight ballistic steel as their bread and butter. Depending on the protection level, about 1500 pounds may be added to the vehicle, and on military-type trucks, the added weight would be much more. They also complete a stress analysis before and after armoring to ensure that it’s not only bulletproof but still handles safely on the road with the added weight. The additional heft must be below the gross vehicle weight rating of the vehicle to be armored.

