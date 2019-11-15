The Inkas Sentry Civilian Is a Ford F-550 Armored SWAT Truck for Rich Families

Is there someone at the school drop-off line you're beffin' with? Canada-base vehicle outfitter Inkas might have a solution to your problem: the 2020 Sentry Civilian. The Canadian-based company just revealed a civilian, family-friendly, and allegedly daily-drivable version of its Sentry armored truck that's typically reserved for law enforcement, including SWAT.

Based on the same platform as the Ford F-550 pickup truck, the Inkas Sentry Civilian builds upon the already heavy-duty truck with beefed-up components throughout, such as suspension, brakes, electrical, and other items that could be affected by the drastic change in weight and size.