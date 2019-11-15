The Inkas Sentry Civilian Is a Ford F-550 Armored SWAT Truck for Rich Families
Want to make your presence known at the school drop-off line? Drop $350,000 on one of these.
Is there someone at the school drop-off line you're beffin' with? Canada-base vehicle outfitter Inkas might have a solution to your problem: the 2020 Sentry Civilian. The Canadian-based company just revealed a civilian, family-friendly, and allegedly daily-drivable version of its Sentry armored truck that's typically reserved for law enforcement, including SWAT.
Based on the same platform as the Ford F-550 pickup truck, the Inkas Sentry Civilian builds upon the already heavy-duty truck with beefed-up components throughout, such as suspension, brakes, electrical, and other items that could be affected by the drastic change in weight and size.
Of course, one of the biggest reasons why a family would even consider buying a SWAT-rated vehicle is to keep their youngins safe, so that's where the armored goodies come in. Multi-layer bullet-resistant glass and body paneling rated up to a CEN 1063 BR 6 level means it can withstand protection against a standard 7.62mm rifle round, or two DM51 hand-grenades. Should your daily commute also involve off-roading on your way to work or school, there is separate protection for the battery and the truck’s central electronic control module, as well as run-flat bulletproof tires.
Under the hood lies a 6.7-liter PowerStroke turbodiesel V-8 with 330 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque, which is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
“At Inkas, we love to innovate, we love to create something that fills a niche, that satisfies a need – whether it’s a civilian vehicle or a full-scale armored personnel carrier,” Inkas CEO David Khazanski said in a statement. “We are confident that the updated design and new interior features will not disappoint the civilian market.”
Just because it looks larger-than-life on the video above it doesn't mean everything is included. Optional features include high-end entertainment systems for the massive cabin, 360-degree camera systems, an advanced air purifier—you know, just in case your enemies want to poison you—and even massaging seats wrapped in the finest leather available.
And then there's the price: $350,000. It's a lot, but that's the price to pay for peace of mind, we suppose. Just one reminder, don't forget to save enough coin to fill up its 40-gallon diesel tank.
