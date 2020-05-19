Holy Snap Oversteer, Batman! Tuner Built a Toyota MR2-Based Batmobile

Popular for their affordability and mid-mounted engines, Toyota MR2s have been the subject of every style of modification imaginable, ranging from performance-enhancing to purely aesthetic. How well these mods are executed also varies wildly, with coming out lust-worthy while others beg to be torched. Somewhere in between these two is the budget Batmobile you see here, which toes the thin line between awesome and atrocious.

Inspired by the jet-powered hero car from the Dark Knight's 1989 silver-screen outing, this Batmobile is the combination of a second-generation MR2, a set of scissor doors, and what looks like the contents of an HVAC contractor's dumpster. It wouldn't look out of place at the 24 Hours of Lemons or its associated rallies, and for good reason; this Batmobile was built to be driven in a "banger rally," which is what the Brits call a road rally for cars costing £500 or less.