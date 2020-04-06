What the World Needs Now Is a Beautiful Widebody Toyota MR2 Build
This should take your mind off things.
The Toyota MR2 is Japan's Pontiac Fiero—not like that's a bad thing. It's small, mid-engined, reasonably priced, and never seems to get the respect it deserves. It, like the Fiero, is also a common base for ill-advised kit car knock-offs of more prestigious mid-engined fare like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and...whatever the hell this is supposed to be. Floating around the automotive internet this week is a kitted-out MR2 that's actually well done—in fact, it might just be our favorite.
There are a couple of reasons for this. Firstly, it isn't trying to be anything it's not. It's just a second-gen W20 MR2 with fatter fenders, lower bumpers and side skirts, a more sculpted hood, and trunk lid, and buttresses that are way more...buttressy. And second, it just looks damn good. We'd even argue that this is how the car should've looked like from the factory. It's noticeably enhanced but far from gaudy. Also, the DeLorean-style bare-metal finish, in our eyes, only enhances its look and should be left unpainted.
I'm not going to pretend to know enough about metal fabrication to tell you precisely what's going on here but you can tell the custom work is well done.
Because the MR2's gas cap is, like many cars, located on the rear fender, Yocum's Signature Hot Rods had to relocate it somewhere else. And the solution they came up with is freaking cool.
This appearing to be a customer car, Yocum's stayed mum when we reached out for more details but according to Nixspeed Racing, the shop responsible for this MR2's performance modifications, the goal here was for it to make around 1,000 horsepower at the wheels. As of Sunday, the build is "waiting on a few custom parts to be able to move forward."
Somebody inject this car's soul into my veins, please.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDIs This Ferrari F355-Bodied Toyota MR2 an Abomination or Art?Few cars are more provocative than fake Ferraris, but how do you feel about a Ferrari kit car that's badged as a Toyota?READ NOW
- RELATEDGaze Upon the Horror of a Toyota MR2-Based Lamborghini Veneno Supercar ReplicaWhile it was certainly a valiant effort, there are some things that just don’t work.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Tube-Frame, Carbon Fiber Merkur XR4Ti Widebody Is Cheaper Than a Nissan Versa300 horsepower, 2,000 pounds, $12,000—the math checks out.READ NOW