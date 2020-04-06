What the World Needs Now Is a Beautiful Widebody Toyota MR2 Build

The Toyota MR2 is Japan's Pontiac Fiero—not like that's a bad thing. It's small, mid-engined, reasonably priced, and never seems to get the respect it deserves. It, like the Fiero, is also a common base for ill-advised kit car knock-offs of more prestigious mid-engined fare like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and...whatever the hell this is supposed to be. Floating around the automotive internet this week is a kitted-out MR2 that's actually well done—in fact, it might just be our favorite.

There are a couple of reasons for this. Firstly, it isn't trying to be anything it's not. It's just a second-gen W20 MR2 with fatter fenders, lower bumpers and side skirts, a more sculpted hood, and trunk lid, and buttresses that are way more...buttressy. And second, it just looks damn good. We'd even argue that this is how the car should've looked like from the factory. It's noticeably enhanced but far from gaudy. Also, the DeLorean-style bare-metal finish, in our eyes, only enhances its look and should be left unpainted.