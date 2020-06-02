Our Best Look Yet At The New Batmobile From The Batman

We already knew the hero car for 2021's The Batman film was going to be tight. Previously leaked stills of the masked vigilante's ride showed a mid-engined muscle machine with twin turbos and, of course, tons of gadgetry. Now, though, we don't have to squint through the shadows to see what it'll look like as the Batmobile's designer supposedly posted photos of a scaled-down version on his website. He allegedly yanked the images shortly after, but they've since been immortalized via Twitter.

@TheBatRobert posted four photos that apparently came from Jeff Frost, concept artist for the Matthew Reeves-directed film. In them, you can see more of the Batmobile's retro-inspired shape as well as its host of combat-centric doo-dads.