Our Best Look Yet At The New Batmobile From The Batman
It's far from a shape-shifting Tumbler, but we won't complain about a twin-turbo muscle car.
We already knew the hero car for 2021's The Batman film was going to be tight. Previously leaked stills of the masked vigilante's ride showed a mid-engined muscle machine with twin turbos and, of course, tons of gadgetry. Now, though, we don't have to squint through the shadows to see what it'll look like as the Batmobile's designer supposedly posted photos of a scaled-down version on his website. He allegedly yanked the images shortly after, but they've since been immortalized via Twitter.
@TheBatRobert posted four photos that apparently came from Jeff Frost, concept artist for the Matthew Reeves-directed film. In them, you can see more of the Batmobile's retro-inspired shape as well as its host of combat-centric doo-dads.
It's hard to tell exactly what all this tactical tech does from the model, though you can be sure it'll rival that of James Bond's Aston Martin in No Time to Die—only less subtle.
There's plenty of orange glow from front to back, alluding to some sort of otherworldly power source. Even in a world where gas is dirt cheap, Wayne Enterprises can't be so simple as to purchase liquid dinosaur by the gallon.
Frost's website is now unavailable, further supporting that these are, indeed, real photos of the Batmobile's design.
No doubt, it's a far cry from the post-apocalyptic Tumbler we've seen in The Dark Knight series. Then again, this is no Christopher Nolan film. Instead of Christian Bale or, more recently, Ben Affleck, Batman will be played by Robert Pattinson. Other noteworthy stars include Zoe Cravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Collin Farrell as the Penguin. Here's to hoping it's on the same level as our past favorites—just don't expect anything like 2019's Joker.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe Newest Batmobile Looks Like a Mid-Engine Muscle Car with a Twin-Turbo V8Another Batman reboot means a new Batmobile, and this one looks terrific.READ NOW
- RELATEDHoly Snap Oversteer, Batman! Tuner Built a Toyota MR2-Based BatmobileNo one is safe from hard times. Not even Bruce Wayne.READ NOW
- RELATEDEven an $850,000 Batmobile With Working Guns Isn't Safe From Getting Towed in RussiaHe's the hero Moscow deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll tow him. Because he can afford it.READ NOW