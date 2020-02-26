This license plate-less Batmobile is believed to belong to one Alisher Punk, whose Instagram account @fastboompro has the vehicle plastered all over it. He is believed to have acquired the car after its exportation from the United States to Russia in late 2019, where it was listed for sale for $850,000 according to Russia Today. While it's unknown what Punk paid for this Batmobile, his social media shows he drives it on the Russian capital's streets regularly—just look at that wear on its rear tires.